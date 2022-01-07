



Michigan Takes Event Titles To Open Season With Win Over No. 15 Georgia

Michigan earned a score of 197,650 beating Georgia (194,500) to start the season with a win. The 197,650 is the highest season opening score in the program’s history.

Natalie Wojcik captured the uneven bars and balance beams event titles and also won the all-around.

UM scored a 49,300 or higher to sweep all four events. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: #1 Michigan 197.450, #15 Georgia 194.500

Facts: UM (1-0), UGA (0-1)

Next UM event: Saturday, January 15 — vs. Arizona State (Crisler Center), 4 p.m. (TV: B1G+) Full results (PDF) | photo gallery ANN ARBOR, I. — The #1-ranked University of Michigan women’s gymnastics team opened the 2022 campaign Thursday night (Jan. 6) with a 197750-194,500 win over #15 Georgia at the Crisler Center. UM’s score of 197,650 is the highest season opening score in the history of the program, surpassing the 197,225 it scored a season ago against Ohio State and is also the highest season opening score in Big Ten history, surpassing Nebraska’s 197,375 for the 2012 to start. season. The Wolverines scored a 49,300 or higher on all four events and won the event titles, with senior Natalie Wojcik take home uneven bars, balance beam and all-round crowns. the threesome Reyna Guggino , Abby Heiskell and Sierra Brooks shared the vault title with matching 9,900s, and junior Gabby Wilson earned the floor title with a 9,950. Wojcik scored a 39,650 in the all-around, while noting a 9,950 on both the uneven bars and balance beam. UM started the meet with a fiery 49.425 on the vault and followed it up with a 49.475 on the uneven bars. The beam team came through with a 49,300 and with one revolution to go, Michigan scored a 49,550 on floor practice to take its first win of the season. Guggino got the Wolverines off to a hot start on the vault, earning a 9,900 with a stuck landing. Along with Guggino, Heiskell and Brooks earned 9,900s as the trio took first place in the first rotation and led Michigan to a team score of 49.425. Heiskell went into the second rotation and secured her leadoff landing on the uneven bars to finish third overall, while Wilson earned a 9,925 in fourth spot to finish second overall in the event. At anchor, Wojcik took her first event title of the season with a 9,950, and UM led Georgia 98,900-97,525 after two rotations at Crisler Center. Heiskell picked up where she left off last season, with a career-best 9,925 on beam with a clinched landing in runner-up, while Wojcik anchored the rotation with a 9,950 to take her second title of the night. After three rotations, Michigan had a 148,200-146,125 lead heading into the final rotation. With the meet almost closed, Heiskell and Wojcik posted back-to-back 9,900s on floor practice before Brooks scored the third score of 9,900 or better with a 9,925. Wilson finished the game with a 9,950 as UM to a total of 49,550 and a season-opening win. Michigan returns to action on Saturday, January 15, when it welcomes the state of Arizona to Crisler for a meeting at 4 p.m. The Wolverines will raise the 2021 national championship flag prior to meeting the Sun Devils. Fans can watch all the action streamed live on B1G+.

