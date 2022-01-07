Football: the 11 players to watch at AFCON 2021 | Football news

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s nearly impossible for an AFCON to get out of it without a hitch, it’s always delivered memorable storylines and performances, and with some of the world’s best soccer players coming together in one space.

Established names such as Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Ivorian Franck Kessie need no introduction.

But beyond that, Al Jazeera takes a look at 11 of the continents brightest stars to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Herve Koffi Goalkeeper, 25, Burkina Faso/Charleroi

Koffi was one of the breakthrough stars of Burkina Fasos who ran to the semifinals in 2017. Relatively little known at the time, the second-generation international announced itself with an outstanding performance in the quarter-final victory over Tunisia.

Towards the end of the tournament, he transferred from ASEC to Lille. But things didn’t go well for him in France. After a few loan spells, he found stability in Belgium at Charleroi and remains a very strong keeper who can help Burkina Faso live up to their dark horses tag.

Burkina Fasos goalkeeper Herve Kouakou Koffi [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]

Odilon Kossounou Defender, 21, Ivory Coast/Bayer Leverkusen

In the summer of 2021, Bayer Leverkusen paid a Belgian record amount to take over Kossounou from Club Brugge.

The compensation was striking, especially for a central defender barely out of his teens.

His awareness, strength, despite his slim stature and skills with the ball, are remarkable, and he continues a tradition of outstanding Ivorian centre-backs.

Achraf Hakimi Defender, 23, Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain

Hakimi is simply the best right-back in Africa and one of the best in the world.

While his Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG club report tells his own story, the fact that he’s only 23 makes his stature all the more impressive.

Hakimi’s ability to carry an entire flank is key to Morocco’s attacking play, as are his low shots across the penalty area. Be careful not to harass any left-back he meets in Cameroon.

Abdou Diallo Defender, 25, Senegal / Paris Saint-Germain

Diallo made his international debut in March last year but has almost always been present, alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, who is currently in doubt about his fitness, allowing Cheikhou Kouyate to play in midfield where he naturally is.

In his day, Diallo is a classy operator with a slick left foot and brilliant defensive instincts, but being pushed into such a pivotal role so early in his international career is no picnic. If all goes well, Senegal is virtually impassable in the back.

Abdou Diallo only made his international debut last year [Franck Fife/AFP]

Ilias Chair Midfielder, 24, Morocco/Queens Park Rangers

Chair is a lively attacking midfielder with a repertoire of dribbling, dragging and rolling. He’s the kind of player you easily fall in love with.

Chair made his international debut in mid-2021, but has since made his case as a starter with increasing fervor.

His performances during the Qatar 2022 qualifier late last year will no doubt serve him well if the grid is selected for AFCON.

Yves Bissouma Midfielder, 25, Mali/Brighton and Hove Albion

At Brighton, Bissouma is a mobile, energetic screen for the defence.

For Mali, however, he plays a more elaborate, overtly creative role as a box-to-box midfielder capable of dribbling in advanced areas and shooting powerfully from distance.

The Eagles are another under-the-radar team who should pay the most attention, and Bissouma is the shining jewel at the heart of it all.

Mali’s show in AFCON will depend heavily on how Yves Bissouma performs [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Midfielder, 26, Cameroon/Napoli

Cameroon holds the ball extremely well and is solid in defense. Both functions require the presence and quality of Zambo Anguissa.

The Napoli man, long an underrated analytical darling as he yo-yoed up and down the English league divisions, has blossomed since joining Napoli in Serie A last summer.

He has also thrived internationally, displaying sharp passing, intensity and physicality in the midfield.

While Cameroon has some options in central midfield, Zambo Anguissa’s smooth glide will stand out.

Musa Barrow Forward, 23, Gambia/Bologna

The Gambia are appearing on AFCON for the first time and they would just like to make up the numbers.

Striker Musa Barrow is part of a growing Gambian football diaspora in Italy and has been in great form throughout the first half of the season.

Barrow can play all over the front three, but what keeps the 23-year-old so close is his willingness to try the unexpected.

When it comes off, it can be quite spectacular. Since The Gambia is not a favorite to advance from Group F, they will be grateful for all the magical moments they can get from Barrow.

Bologna’s Gambian striker Musa Barrow [Miguel Medina/AFP]

Umar Sadiq Forward, 24, Nigeria/Almeria

Injuries and withdrawals have conspired to offer Spain-based Umar Sadiq a unique opportunity.

However, the man from Almeria more than deserved it. Sadiq has been in good form for Almeria for nearly two seasons as the Andalusian club pursues promotion to La Liga.

Watching him play is never boring. A volatile personality, combined with his height and physical build, makes him difficult to predict. It can upset defenders, but also frustrate fans and teammates.

Mohamed Bayo Forward, 23, Guinea/Clermont

The newly promoted Clermont is doing well in Ligue 1, thanks in large part to Bayo’s form, who is already drawing interest from the Premier League.

Bayo is a powerful center forward who excels at link-up play and is a strong finisher. Bayo has also moved quickly into international football.

A striker of his profile, who does more than just hang on the shoulders of defenders waiting for service, could make a huge difference to Guinea and take them far in the league.

Clermonts forward Mohamed Bayo [Fred Tanneau/AFP]

Kamaldeen Sulemana Striker, 19, Ghana / Rennes

Everyone loves a dribbler and Sulemana is one of the most aesthetically pleasing and unpredictable out there.

Signed by Rennes last summer from Nordsjaelland, the winger is already showing that he can outsmart defenders in Ligue 1.

He is also part of Ghana’s emphasis shift as the Black Stars turn more towards the youth.

If Sulemana can bring his best form to AFCON, it would fit coach Milovan Rajevac’s system together much better and provide Ghana with a much-needed invention on offense.

Manager in the spotlight: Aliou Cisse, 45, Senegal

The former Teranga Lions captain is much honored at home but has been given the mandate to win the elusive tournament in Cameroon or face his sacking.

Cisse replaced Frenchman Alain Giresse in 2015 and his first AFCON tournament in 2017 ended in a quarter-final exit.

Despite promising so much at the 2018 World Cup, his side did not come out of the group.

The following year, he suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Djamel Belmadi-led Algeria in the AFCON final.

After captaining his country as it roared to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, Cisse is aware that with COVID and injuries, his team must go one step better than they did in Egypt to earn the right to take over the West African nation. to lead in March. 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is in the spotlight [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]