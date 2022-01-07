AREA HOCKEY: Squirt B Orange, Bantam A back in action | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — The Marshall Amateur Hockey Association teams Squirt B Orange and Bantam A were back on the ice after the break and Orange defeated Worthington B2 while Bantam A fell to Hopkins and Minneapolis. Squirt B Orange The Squirt B Orange team traveled to Worthington on Sunday and came away with a 9-1 win over the Trojans. Marshall got on the board quickly, scoring three goals in the first two minutes to take a comfortable lead and would never take the win. Carter Price led Marshall with a hat-trick and an assist. Alex Meisner added a couple of goals and an assist, while Nehum Klemm brought in two. Theo Schroeder and Braylon Oey each scored a goal, while Charlie Grannes and Griffin Leibfried provided assists to the win. Marshall 6 2 1 – 9 Worthington B2 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall Scoring First period Carter Price (Charlie Grannes), 14:43 Alex Meisner (unassisted), 14:28 Nehum Klemm (unassisted), 13:19 Prize (unassisted), 12:25 Price (Meisner), 10:25 Theo Schroeder (unassisted), 9:45′ Second period Braylon Oey (unassisted), 9:29 Meisner (Price, Griffin Leibfried), 6:59 Third period Klemm (unassisted), 9:59 Shots: M-34; W-8 Saves: M-Alex Dunn 7 Bantam A Bantam A’s team traveled to the Twin Cities on Sunday, beating Hopkins 10-0 and Minneapolis 10-2. In the first game, Marshall fought hard against the Royals, holding them to one goal in the first game, but couldn’t get going offensively and fell 10-0. In Game 2, Marshall came on the board in the first period when Tyler Welsh and Jacob Johnson found Brenden Weller. Marshall found the back of the net again in the second period when Austin Husby made contact with Johnson, but it wasn’t enough and Marshall fell to the Storm 10-2. Nathan Lenz finished the day with 67 saves in the net. Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Hopkins 1 3 6 – 10 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 32 Marshall 1 1 0 – 2 Minneapolis 4 3 3 – 10 Marshall Scoring First period Brenden Weller (Tyler Welsh, Jacob Johnson), 1:04 Second period Johnson (Austin Husby), 14:13 Shooting: March 10; Min-45 Saves: Mar-Nathan Lenz 35 — Substantive courtesy from Marshall Amateur Hockey Association Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

