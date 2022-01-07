Bucs and Brady appear to be closing strongly against the struggling Carolina Panthers

article

While it would be nice to give Tom Brady and the other healthy Tampa Bay starters some rest, Coach Bruce Arians isn’t counting on it when the defending Super Bowl champions close out the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs (12-4) have already won the NFC South, tying a franchise record for regular season wins. However, there is still plenty to play for Sunday with Brady and Co. who want to stay in the race for a number 2 play-off placement.

Tampa Bay defeated Carolina 32-6 to take the first division title two weeks ago 14 years ago, but Arians doesn’t foresee a lopsided rematch.

“Oh, I’d hope that would happen. … It’s happened three times this year, but the point is, who are you taking out? Because you can’t take them all out,” said the Bucs coach. “You only dress 47 (players). You can’t have all your second string in there because there aren’t enough of them. It’s a time when this guy gets a little tricked and takes him out of there.”

“I hope that happens, but I don’t expect it.”

The Bucs currently have the No. 3 seed in the NFC. A win, combined with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, would move Tampa Bay into second place.

That would see the reigning Super Bowl champions get a second home game if they win their playoff opener next week.

“You play to get that second seed, that’s huge,” Arians said. “We don’t let anyone rest. We play to win.”

Carolina (5-11) has lost six consecutive games and 11 of their last 13 in total.

The Bucs spent the early part of the week answering questions about Antonio Brown’s bizarre departure from last week’s come-from-behind win over the New York Jets.

Brown claimed Arians cut him after he refused to re-enter the game due to an ankle injury. Arians said Brown was upset that he didn’t get enough passes thrown at him.

The coach reiterated that the defending champions are focused on handling cases against the Panthers.

“Our team is great. Our team knows the truth. They know what happened,” Arians said. “Our boys are fine. They are ready to play Carolina.”

ON THE EDGE

Brady leads the NFL with 4,990 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes. If he maintains his lead in both categories, it will be his fourth time leading the league in yards passing and the fifth time in 22 seasons that he has topped the TD pass list. The only time he finished first in both categories is in 2007.

NEWTON’S farewell?

The Buccaneers saw the Panthers rotate quarterbacks in their Carolina 32-6 rout at Charlotte two weeks ago when Cam Newton and Sam Darnold split their reps.

But Darnold is expected to get his second straight start since returning from a shoulder injury, handling the vast majority of reps in Sunday’s rematch. Newton could see some action at close range and goal-line situations in what could be his last game with the Panthers. The 2015 league MVP saw limited action against the Saints last week, running once for 5 yards. He made no attempt at a pass.

Darnold, who is 4-6 as the team’s starter, is under contract for more than $18 million next season, while Newton is an unrestricted free agent.

LACK OF PROTECTION

Neither Carolina quarterback had much success against the Bucs in the final meeting, as they were sacked a total of seven times.

The Panthers also conceded seven sacks in a loss to the Saints last week, having surrendered 18 sacks in the past three games. For the season, the Panthers have allowed 50 sacks, the fourth most in the league behind only the Baltimore Ravens (54), Chicago Bears (51) and Cincinnati Bengals (51).

Coach Matt Rhule this week said it is time for the Panthers to make a “real investment” in the offensive line.

MILE MILE PAL

Bucs WR Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to start a career with seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards reception. He is 54 yards shy to break the record to eight.

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is the only other receiver to start with at least six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

DESIGN ORDER

The Panthers are out of the playoffs. They are currently sixth in the 2022 NFL drawing, but could rise to fifth with a loss on Sunday and the New York Giants beat Washington.