Connect with us

Sports

Business news | Stock and Stock Market News | Financial news

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 















control over money

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















The expansion of India’s economy, according to the Ministry of Statistics’ first estimate of GDP for 2021-22, published on Jan. 7, is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast.

Indian GDP growth for FY22 estimated at 9.2%: Govt


Trending News

Maskless influencers party on Canada flight, Trudeau calls them idiots, barbarians



NamePriceChange% Chg
sbic491.25-0.45-0.09
India Bulls Hsg220.35-1.45-0.65
ntpc131.350.450.34
Nhpc31.20-0.85-2.65

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score more runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score more runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting