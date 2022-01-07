Auburn Football Adds Zach Calzada from Transfer Portal, Texas A&M QB

The first to announce and congratulate Maroon footballs newest quarterback Thursday was Austin Davis, the new Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

QBU, he called maroon in an Instagram post.

Davis is the man who must transform Auburn into a legitimate QBU. The Texas A&M Tigers’ recruitment, the transfer of Zach Calzada from the portal, was a powerful expression of confidence in the developmental skills of the 32-year-old coaches.

For the second year in a row to begin his Auburn tenure, coach Bryan Harsin has landed a transfer quarterback from a rival SEC West school. Again, it’s a quarterback that Auburn faced last season. (Texas A&M defeated Auburn 20-3 in November.) And again, it’s a quarterback whose numbers haven’t always been the most encouraging.

Calzada was just 56.1% pass in 2021, with 6.7 yards per attempt, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His quarterback rating was 123.7. Compare that to outgoing Auburn starter Bo Nix, who had a career high 61% with 11 touchdowns, three picks and a 130 QBR. Calzada was a three-star high school recruit. On paper, he’s a downgrade.

That doesn’t mean he can’t improve. Nothing did. He was under 60% in his first two seasons and saw a decline in errors as a junior. That was, of course, under Mike Bobo, who lasted a season in the role now filled by Davis.

So Calzada’s recruiting, while other generous selections were available in the portal, essentially reads like a gesture of confidence in Davis’ ability to grind iron in this position. His work with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson helped draw Harsin to him. If Calzada wins the Auburn runway, the new challenge for Davis is to guide Calzada into a career year to take Calzada beyond what Nix achieved in 2021.

And that’s not an easy question when Auburns recipients and offensive line are significant works in progress. Any quarterback will be in trouble if the Tigers can’t clear those areas.

The Tigers wouldn’t have recruited Calzada if they hadn’t seen anything in him. He had a career night of 285 yards on 21-of-31 passes against Alabama, becoming the only quarterback to beat the Tide (so far) this season. Its consistency is shaky, but it was a heroic highlight.

Auburn is the closest team to Alabama after Texas A&M. At the Iron Bowl, TJ Finley started his second game with Nix injured. The LSU transfer whose path to Auburn Calzadas reflects is now Calzadas league. Sophomore Dematrius Davis and freshman Holden Geriner will also join the Austin Davis “QBU” development line.

Finley is also capable of improvement. He made some admirable throws in Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston. But he was 0-3 as a starter and his accuracy in the field needs a lot of work. If he wants to keep the job, he has to earn it this off-season. Competition is healthy. If nothing else, quickly adding a transfer quarterback adds urgency to the position battle.

And perhaps the Tigers will continue to recruit the portal, where Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and an impressive roster of quarterbacks still reside. It would only beat the risk of clogging the quarterback room in the near future. Dee Davis and Gerinerar are both four-star talents.

In any case, it’s inevitable that Calzada will focus on the Finley comparisons and it’s inevitable that Harsin will be counting on Austin Davis being able to develop at least one of them into a worthy SEC West starter.

Harsin is also well aware of the Auburns brand. It’s consistent rated as one of college football’s most valuable programs, and Harsin has insisted on high standards.

“We want to be successful, and in my opinion Auburn football should be too,” he said after the bowling match.

If he wanted a clear starter immediately, bigger names were available. But Harsin takes a gamble on Calzada, and by doing so, he takes a bigger leap for his new quarterback whisperer.

It appears to be an open game on the Plains. End goal: QBU.