Australia cancels visa for tennis star Renata Vorov after denial of entry to Novak Djokovic
Another tennis star has had her visa revoked by Australia after Novak Djokovic was refused entry to the country and moved to an immigration hotel.
Czech player Renata Vorov, 38, was detained in Melbourne on Thursday by Australian Border Force officials and taken to the city’s Park Hotel,ABC newsreported.
The hotel is the same hotel where Djokovic is being held after his own visa was canceled due to a lack of evidence to support his exemption from Covid vaccination.
The women’s world No. 80 had already taken part in a warm-up match in the city.
Unlike Djokovic, she is expected to leave Australia without challenging the visa cancellation.
She and the number 1 men are said to have been given the same exemption from Tennis Australia – that they were both recently infected with Covid-19.
A source said the 38-year-old was in contact with officials from the Czech Republic.
Her arrest comes after a leaked Tennis Australia document emerged that falsely informed unvaccinated players that they could enter the country for the Australian Open if they had contracted Covid-19 in the past six months.
Tennis Australia sent a letter to the Association of Tennis Professionals on December 7 and then passed it on to players, the Herald Sun reported.
The document said unvaccinated players had to prove they had contracted the virus in the past six months in order to enter.
Djokovic’s team is said to have applied for his visa due to a recent Covid infection.
The female tennis player is being held at the Park Hotel in the city (pictured) – the same hotel where Djokovic is being held after being detained at Melbourne airport
It is believed that Djokovic (pictured with wife Jelena) had applied for a visa to enter the country under the exemption he had received for the past six months Covid
However, Tennis Australia had already been notified by the federal government in November that previous infections would not allow the unvaccinated individuals to enter the country.
The document sent by TA outlined the two-step process players who are not pinned to play.
Those players required a foreign medical waiver certificate and a second waiver signed either by an Australian doctor or a panel of expert medical personnel.
Part of the letter contained reasons for a temporary medical exemption.
Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after July 31, 2021), where vaccination may be delayed until six months after infection, it reads.
‘If you fall into this category, please provide the laboratory PCR result of the first positive test, antibody levels if available and evidence of previous or subsequent vaccinations if relevant.
Pictured is the letter Tennis Australia sent to the Association of Tennis Professionals and then passed it on to players
The letter stated that players could receive temporary medical exemption if they had contracted Covid-19 in the past six months
“The current ATAGI guideline for those who have recently had a COVID infection is to get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered from the acute illness.
“It would also help the independent panel if you could provide a letter from your doctor or public health authority as to why you did not receive a full dose of an approved vaccination after being infected with COVID-19.”
But a letter Greg Hunt sent to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley in late November shows that the health minister had warned Australian Open officials that a recent infection would not exempt players.
“The Australian Border Force has advised that people should be fully vaccinated as defined by ATAGI (the National Vaccine Advisory Body) in order to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,” Mr Hunt wrote.
“With regard to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who have contracted Covid-19 in the past six months and wish to enter Australia from abroad and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved or recognized vaccine are ineligible. be taken. fully vaccinated.’
A letter Greg Hunt sent to Craig Tiley in late November shows the health minister is warning Australian Open officials that a recent infection would not exempt players
Mr Hunt specifically reiterated to Mr Tiley that ‘major sporting events’ were at the mercy of ‘relevant jurisdiction’
Mr Tiley had previously written to Mr Hunt and the health department for clarity on unvaccinated participants, with the Tennis Australia boss receiving two separate and crucial replies.
The letters, obtained by NCA Newswire, prove that the federal government had given Australian tennis officials considerable time to inform Djokovic and other tennis players who wanted to enter unvaccinated.
