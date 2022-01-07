Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar visits Kerala’s GHSS for Girls Cotton Hill in Trivandrum





Paralympic bronze medalist Sharad Kumar kicked off Prime Minister Modi’s school attendance campaign for Tokyo Paralympians on Friday and visited Kerala’s GHSS for Girls Cotton Hill in Trivandrum. In addition to host school members, student representatives from 75 schools from different districts of Kerala also had the opportunity to attend the event and share their experiences with the World Championship silver medalist. About his personal experience with different sports, Sharad said: “I certainly didn’t know that High Jump would make it so good for me, I chose it because High-Jump called me. I played cricket, football and table tennis, I openly surrendered to the sport and never said I am only good at football or cricket and so will not play this sport I saw how every match had an impact, chess made me mentally strong, football gave me agility and the High Jump told me some Physics and Science is. I exercised the way I liked it and didn’t make it a compulsion.” He added that in addition to love and passion for the sport, it is also important to lead a disciplined life. “The only shortcut to a good and successful life is to eat on time, sleep, follow discipline and don’t leave things halfway through,” he said. Sharad also spoke to the students about the importance of a ‘Santulit Aahaar’ (balanced diet), fitness and said, “foods don’t have to be expensive to give you nutrients, even cheap foods can give you the nutrients you need.” So make sure every food item, big or small, expensive or cheap, simply has the nutritional value you need.’ Sharad, who is a Sports Authority of India (SAI) Coach, went on to give young aspiring athletes tips on how to become better high jumpers and also showcased his own skills in the game of table tennis. The unique initiative is part of the government’s ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which was kicked off in December 2021 by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and was taken over in the coming weeks by Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy. The ‘Meet the Champions’ initiative is a unique school attendance campaign jointly organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. During their visit, the Olympians share their own experiences, life lessons, tips for eating well and also give a general inspiration boost to school children. (With inputs from PIB)

