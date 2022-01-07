Sports
Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase’s concept night goals become reality in historic season – Cincinnati Bengals Blog
CINCINNATI — Ja’Marr Chase tried to tell everyone.
When the Cincinnati Bengals fielded the former LSU wide receiver with the fifth overall pick last April, Chase said he wanted to break all of the team’s receiving records.
“That’s my goal,” Chase said on design night. “I’m telling you now – I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to happen.”
With one game left in his first NFL season, Chase is on the cusp of one of the best seasons in Bengal history. Chase needs 12 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET on Fox) to break Chad Johnson’s franchise record the most in a single season.
And Chase is the last to be surprised by what he’s done this season.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” Chase said last Sunday after a historic win against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I came here with that plan. I wrote it down and came in with that plan. I’ll stick with it.”
With 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Kansas City that the AFC North won, Chase broke the team record for most receiving yards in a single game—a record Johnson set in 2006 against the San Diego Chargers. That game gave Chase 1,429 yards on the season, surpassing former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson who was the most accomplished by a Super Bowl-era rookie last year.
That outing against Kansas City also gave Chase another piece of team history. He became the first Bengali to play multiple 200m matches in the same season, according to the team’s record book. Chase had 201 yards on eight catches in the team’s Week 7 win over Baltimore.
After that game, teams tried to play more zone coverage to effectively double down Chase and avoid getting behind the defense. However, Kansas City tried to defend Chase one-on-one. Advice from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to those who want to play Chase this way? Good luck.
“If you’re going to play him one-on-one, it’s often going to be a long day for you,” Burrow said after the game. “He’s a great player and he will be a great player for a long time to come.”
“Yes’Marr is down there somewhere…” @Pepsi | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/qFVuxrIPDk
— xz – Bengal of Cincinnati (@Bengal) January 4, 2022
Chase has scored 13 touchdowns, the most by an NFL rookie since Randy Moss had 17 in 1997. Eight of Chase’s scores were 40 yards or longer. The next closest player has four, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Cincinnati’s success is arguably the biggest obstacle to sealing Chase’s historic first season. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Chase could “possibly” play against the Browns (7-9). With the AFC North title and a playoff bid already secured, Cincinnati (10-6) could rest Chase and others ahead of the team’s first post-season appearance since 2015.
On Wednesday, Taylor said Chase has earned the right to lead the way to win the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The third-year coach also praised Chase’s ability to avoid the proverbial rookie wall and power during the 17-game season.
“As it gets harder, it gets taxing on your body and it taxing on you mentally as well,” Taylor said. “It can be exhausting for a lot of guys. He’s just maintained his standard. He’s been consistent in this process.”
If Burrow was known as a winner at every level of his football career, Chase was known as a record setter.
During his high school career in the greater New Orleans area, Chase set school records with Archbishop Rummel. When Chase left LSU in 2019, he set the SEC record for most receiving yards in a single season.
On draft night, Chase made the goals for his first NFL season — offensive rookie of the year, 10 touchdowns, 1,500 receiving yards. He’s crossed out one and the other two firmly in his sights.
When the Bengals selected Chase, they wanted someone who could be an instant playmaker. After some pre-season struggles, he lived up to those expectations.
He changed the offense and became a distillation of a meme that is one of the best – if not the best – year a Bengals receiver has ever had.
“F(–k) it,” said Burrow, “Yes’Marr is down there somewhere.”
