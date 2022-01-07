Cricket-Bairstow century drives England back

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Johnny Bairstow scored England’s first century of the series as the tourists staged a fight back after a scorching start to the third day of the fourth Ashes test on Friday, but Australia remained in command with a lead of 158 at the end of Play.

Bairstow’s brave 103 didn’t help his side to 258 for seven in response to Australia’s 416-8, a position that seemed highly unlikely as England limped and bruised to lunch at 36 for four.

The 32-year-old kept the innings steady in a 128-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket and continued to defy the Australian bowlers as the all-rounder took off for 66.

He took a painful blow to the thumb from a delivery from Pat Cummins, but went on to ramp up his seventh test century for a few minutes before being punched when he slammed a delivery from the Australian captain to the border for a four.

“I’m over the moon to be very honest with you, it was the hardest yet with the conditions,” said Bairstow.

“Just put in the graft and obviously that collaboration with Ben was a big one. It was tough out there and I’m really, really happy with it.”

Stokes enjoyed a major windfall at 16 when a delivery from Cameron Green landed in his stump, but bail was unable to shift and he survived after a DRS assessment to bring out his 25th half-century just before tea.

He hit nine fours and a single six in his 91-ball knock before walking when held lbw by off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Cummins then got his first wicket of the match to dismiss Jos Buttler for a duck and his second after a DRS assessment discovered a touch from Mark Wood’s bat on the ball before it was caught by Lyon. Wood hit three sixes in his 39.

Bairstow will resume on day four with Jack Leach, who wasn’t out four, and who is looking to take a deeper lead over Australia.

It was quite a recovery after a breathless first session delayed by two hours by drizzle, but came alive in a fiery storm of pacebowling from the Australian attack.

England lost before lunch openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan cheaply, the last three without adding a point to their total of 36.

Mitchell Starc cleared Hameed for six to start the collapse, but the most damage was done when Scott Boland picked up where he left off in the third test in Melbourne.

Boland took six for seven on his debut, while England were skittled 68 times in their second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, giving Australia an innings and 14-run victory for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Held back due to an injury to Josh Hazlewood, Boland skipped the last ball of his second to clear the top of Crawley’s stump for 18.

The 32-year-old returned to remove Root when the England captain, who had not yet scored, swung to a wider ball and Steve Smith took the catch on the second slip.

England tried to be careful but 53 balls without scoring only increased the pressure on them and Green brought up lunch when he had Dawid Malan catch off the glove in the briefs for three.

Boland closed the opening session 2-0 from four maiden overs.

“I thought our first two hours were as brutal (a display) of bowling as I’ve seen of Australian cricket,” said Australian coach Justin Langer.

“We will have to be very careful tomorrow to stay in the game with Johnny, take him out and move the game forward.”

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)