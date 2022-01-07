Sports
Michigan football DB Daxton Hill enters 2022 NFL draft
Michigan Football closed the 2021 season with three possible first-round picks on defense, and now all three chose to enter the NFL draw.
Junior defensive defender Daxton Hill, a former five-star recruit, joined teammates Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo by declaring his intention to become a professional. He announced the decision on social media on Thursday evening.
I want to thank God for placing me at the University of Michigan and for giving me the opportunity to represent myself and my family, Hill wrote on Instagram. My experience will be forever remembered for the way I was welcomed into the Michigan Family.
I wouldn’t be here without all the coaches who have invested in me, along with my teammates and friends who have helped me get to this point in my career. Your encouragement has kept me motivated throughout my time here in Michigan and for that I am extremely grateful.
I would like to say a special thank you to my family for the strong support system you have all given me. Without your constant love and support I wouldn’t be half the person I am today.
It’s been a long, unforgettable journey that I’ve had over the past three years that has shaped who I have become. After much prayer and thought, I have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Thank you. #GO BLUE
Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald pointed out to Hill the key nickel position that acts as a hybrid corner/security roller. There were also times when Macdonald took Hill to safety or used it as a traditional corner, depending on which staff group an opponent was using.
All told, Hill finished this season with a team-high 739 snaps split between the slot (531), the box (112), free safety (63) and corner (16). Hill was second on the team in tackles with 69 and tied for the team leader in interceptions with two.
That kind of versatility is a big part of Hills’ appeal to NFL Scouting departments. Macdonald and defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale have said that Hill can play any position in secondary at the next level, from perimeter corner to nickel to safety and has the requisite athleticism and football intelligence to be used as a chess piece. He is projected as a first or second round pick.
His decision to leave with two years to go marks the end of a high-profile career at UM that started with a wild hire. Hill was the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2019 and made a verbal commitment to Michigan in September 2018. Three months later, he canceled the contract and quickly pledged himself to Alabama. The second verbal commitment lasted 11 days before Hill reneged on his promise to the Crimson Tide and joined the Wolverines for good.
His absence has left Macdonald without a handful of key players in a defense that has been among the best in the country this season. In addition to losing three potential first-round picks, the Wolverines also parted ways with defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, who also entered the draft earlier this week.
Haskins is leaving too
Michigan’s leading 2021 rusher Hassan Haskins also declared himself for the draft on Thursday via Instagram. Haskins’ decision wasn’t entirely surprising that he had already accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl when he finished his fourth season in Ann Arbor with 1,327 yards on 270 carries, for a 4.9 yard average.
Overall, Haskins rushed for 2,324 on 452 carries, with 30 hasty touchdowns. That includes 20 touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2021, setting the school record.
Free Press sportswriter Ryan Ford contributed to this report.
Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.
