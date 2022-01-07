Authorities arrest another top tennis player over visa issues ahead of Australian Open





“We can confirm that Czech tennis player Renata Vorov is in the same detention as Djokovic, along with some other tennis players, in Melbourne,” the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement to CNN.

“Our Consulate General in Sydney is now handling the situation and is in contact with the tennis player.”

Australian newspaper The Age reports that the former Wimbledon doubles semi-finalist entered Australia with a medical exemption because she had been infected with Covid-19 for the past six months.

38-year-old Vorov already played in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne and lost in the first round of the women’s doubles competition at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament.

READ: Djokovic is ‘treated like a prisoner’ by Australian authorities, according to his mother Without naming Vorov, ABF told CNN on Friday that the investigation into the visa status of the person involved in the tournament had been completed. “This person has been placed in immigration detention pending his removal from Australia,” the ABF said in a statement. “All travelers entering Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country,” the ABF added. The Czech Foreign Ministry said that according to its information, Vorov has a proven non-infectious status that entitles her to participate in the tournament and has subsequently lodged a protest with Australian authorities seeking clarification. However, it confirmed that Vorov had decided to withdraw from the tournament and leave the country due to the limited training that is now possible. “Our embassy in Australia is assisting her in completing the exit formalities and will continue to contact her in case of any complications,” it added. Neither Tennis Australia nor Vorov’s representatives were immediately available for comment when CNN contacted them. In addition, another unknown person has voluntarily left Australia after inquiries, the ABF said. Amid global controversy over the saga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week said Djokovic, who has not publicly disclosed his vaccination status, “had no valid medical exemption” from the vaccination requirement for arrivals in the country. Djokovic was transferred to Melbourne’s Park Hotel, a detention center for refugees and asylum seekers, after his visa to enter Australia was blocked, according to CNN affiliates Seven Network and Nine News. The hearing on Djokovic’s appeal against the withdrawal of his travel visa has been postponed to Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/07/tennis/australian-open-renata-voracova-visa-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos