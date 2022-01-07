Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes ‘100 percent’ blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers





The New York Jets had some explaining to do this week. New York lined up to get pretty upset at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers going to the closing seconds of a game most didn’t believe the Jets had a chance of winning. . They might have gone the full distance if their attacking play-caller had communicated better. Jets Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters Thursday that the team’s curious QB sneaked into fourth and second place late in the fourth quarter — turning it around on downs, handing ball possession to Tom Brady and leading to his game-winning touchdown drive. his fault and his alone. “It’s 100 percent for me,” said LaFleur, via ESPN. “I am disappointed in myself for two reasons. I am proud of my communication and, in our unit, of the execution. … And in both I have failed.” There’s certainly nothing wrong with going for it as an underdog at a key moment in a match no one expected you to win. But the piece failed so significantly it was shocking, especially given the situation. Zach Wilson and the Jets offense began their penultimate possession from their own 25-yard line with 7:36 left to play in a 24-20 game. The task was simple in nature, but understandably difficult in execution: to make the clock bleed and keep the ball out of Brady’s hands. LaFleur was sharp on the ride and took a wrong turn with an end to Braxton Berrios, trusting Wilson would let it rip and watch Ty Johnson rip yards on an inside zone carry that brought the Jets into the red zone of Tampa Bay with less than four minutes to play. New York stayed on track, maintaining the right pace to both move the ball and clear the clock, and all signs pointed to the disruption. As the FOX broadcasting team noted at the time, the Jets had the defending champions on the strings. But then the Jets tightened, no more than on fourth and 2nd. A first-down transfer to Johnson on what was essentially the same game the Jets had just played for a win of 22 resulted in a 1 loss. New York took five on a second-down run, then crawled closer to the line to take a profit on what was an unnecessarily difficult third-down completion from Wilson to Berrios, thanks to a bad snap from center Dan Feeney. That put the Jets in fourth and second place from the Tampa Bay 7-yard line with the two-minute warning in sight. After Berrios took a terminus for an 11 pick up earlier in the drive, it would be wise to call in something similar. Berrios seemed a little limp after the third-down reception, but that didn’t stop LaFleur from putting him at the center of his plans. The intent, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained earlier this week, was to give Berrios the ball with a jet sweep, essentially calling another end to take down the first. Replay of the actual game shows there may have been room for Berrios, but mostly because the seven front defenders had reacted to Wilson as it was clear he had kept the ball. A QB keeper of a long fourth-and-2 is of course not ideal. It wasn’t quite planned either. “The total intent was to deliver the ball to Braxton. He was hitting the ball and I didn’t get that,” said LaFleur. “Our quarterback did exactly what he had to do at the time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/jets-oc-mike-lafleur-100-percent-blame-fourth-down-call-zach-wilson-buccaneers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos