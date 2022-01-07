Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 18, 2021-22: Proven Model Says Start Taysom Hill, Sit Terry McLaurin

The final week of the NFL season can be tough for Fantasy players when it comes to getting around players being restricted or taken out of games with the postseason approaching. COVID-19 protocols make lineup decisions even more difficult. But for some Fantasy football leagues, week 18 is championship week, so Fantasy players will have to dig deep to put together the best lineups. NFL teams tied to the playoffs are most careful with their quarterbacks leading up to a Super Bowl push, but knowing which ones have the most to play for this weekend can also help shape your start sit decisions in Week 18 Fantasy Football.

On Saturday, two games will be played with great Fantasy quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Denver in a 4:30 p.m. ET game, while Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. All three players’ teams are playoff-bound, so how valuable is each when it comes to the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings? Before committing to a Week 18 Fantasy football lineup, make sure that: check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings of the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine’s model beat human experts inFantasy footballin recent seasons, especially when there were big differences in the ranking. Over the course of a season, that can literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks running back Rashad Penny, ranking him in his position as a top-15 player. The result: Michel rushed 25 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 15 yards. Everyone who had him in the lineup was well on their way to a great week.

Now the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Go to SportsLine now to see them.

Top selections of week 18 Fantasy football

One player who’s modeled high this week: New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill. The Saints are in the playoff bubble, so Hill needs to produce for his team and for Fantasy owners looking to grab a title in Week 18. Hill hasn’t turned the ball around in the past two weeks, but he’s also been the 25th-ranked Fantasy QB on that stretch.

New Orleans faces a division foe who hasn’t been completely eliminated in the playoff battle in the Atlanta Falcons, but he has a great chance of producing at a much higher level by Week 18. other team (86 tries) and have given up the third-most rushing yards for the position, with 413. Hill played no part in the Saints’ Week 9 meeting with Atlanta, but is poised to put in a top performance against them in Sunday the last Fantasy football week of the season.

And a huge shock: Terry McLaurin, the Washington Football Team wide receiver, who has received 2,997 yards in the past three seasons despite terrible quarterback play, stumbles massively and doesn’t even make the top 50 in his position. McLaurin is 40 yards away from his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, but his overall productivity has plummeted over the past six weeks or so.

McLaurin has only 19 catches for 225 yards in that span, and he was held without a touchdown during that six-game span. McLaurin has been held to under 60 yards receiving in seven of his last nine games and with Washington eliminated from the playoffs, expects the franchise to be careful with its No. 1 receiver.

How To Set Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings

The model is also calling for an under-the-radar quarterback to finish in the top 10 of his Fantasy Football rankings. This choice can be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit with this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Head over to SportsLine now to check out Week 18’s Fantasy Football rankings for each position, plus see which QB will come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all of the model that has far surpassed the experts.