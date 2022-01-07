Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star issues statement on threat of deportation from Australia





Djokovic fans protest outside Australian quarantine hotel after visa rejection Novak Djokovic is fighting deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at an airport in Melbourne. The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open win and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked from entering the country by the Australian Border Force after failing to provide adequate evidence to meet Australia entry requirements. and his visa was subsequently revoked. The ABF added: Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visas have been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia. It has now emerged that three other players have been admitted to the country with the same exemption from having the Covid-19 vaccine, something that will likely be used by Djokovic’s legal team as they fight over his stay in a federal court hearing in Melbourne on Monday. It is possible that Djokovic could even play the Australian Open as his deportation fight continues in the background. Follow all the latest news below. Novak Djokovic news Show last update



1641571318 Djokovic will be deported if he doesn’t tell the truth, says deputy prime minister Novak Djokovic has been told by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce that he will be deported if he does not tell the truth. The Serb is currently in immigration detention after being refused entry and having his visa revoked. Joyce told the BBC that rich people cannot wander the world thinking… that they are above the law. He added: If he has not completed the forms properly, he is making fun of the sovereign capacity of another nation. 100 percent someone made a mistake and if he didn’t tell the truth then the person who made the mistake is Mr Djokovic. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 16:01 1641570301 What does Djokovic think about vaccines? In April 2020, Djokovic said he was against vaccines. He later clarified that he was not an expert, but that he wanted to explore other options. Speaking at a Facebook event, he said he wouldn’t want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine to travel to tournaments, and that he was curious about wellness and how we can enable our metabolisms to be in the best shape. to defend against impostors like Covid-19. Djokovic has the previous when it comes to questionable science. He has argued that positivity can cleanse water by saying: Scientists have proven that molecules in water respond to our emotions. He also wrote in his book that a doctor highlighted weakness in his arm while holding a loaf of bread that was supposedly evidence of a gluten intolerance. His wife Jelena was tagged with misinformation on Instagram after she posted a 5G conspiracy theory. (Reuters) Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 3:45 PM 1641569927 Djokovic latest news A leaked letter appears to indicate that Tennis Australia is responsible for the debacle. The letter, published by the Daily Mail, appears to show that Tennis Australia told players that evidence of a previous Covid infection would allow them to pass through Australia’s tight borders. Guidelines sent to players in early December and now leaked to the press set out reasons why athletes may qualify for a medical exemption to enter Australia, stating that recently recovered cases will be allowed into the country. the Mails report says. To qualify, players were told to submit a post-July 31 Covid-positive PCR test, along with antibody tests demonstrating natural immunity, if available. The leak will pressure Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley to prove what he was told and when, and why exactly those guidelines were issued. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 3:38 PM 1641569552 Djokovic speaks out That Djokovic Instagram post initially celebrated Orthodox Christmas Day, before thanking fans for their continued support. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 3:32 PM 1641569378 Latest Djokovic news The full story on the other players who had to leave Australia: Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 3:29 PM 1641568859 Latest Djokovic news Latest Today: The process leading to the original decision to grant Djokovic a waiver is now under scrutiny. Tennis Australia maintains that the waiver was granted by an independent panel of medical experts, who were unaware whose applications they were reviewing. The cases of two other Australian Open players who also received health-based vaccine waivers are currently under scrutiny. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Friday that Renata Voracova, a 38-year-old doubles player from the Czech Republic, also had her visa revoked and was taken to the same hotel where Djokovic is staying. Tennis Australia and the Australian Home Affairs Department did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. It remained unclear who the third player was. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 3:20 PM 1641566801 Father Djokovic says son was crucified’ Novak Djokovics’ father claims the world number one has been scapegoated and crucified in line with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption. The Serb is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the Australian Border Force (ABF) decision to revoke and expel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa. With the appeal adjourned until 10 a.m. Monday, Djokovic is being held at the Park Hotel, a state-run Melbourne quarantine facility that also houses asylum seekers. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic alleges that Djokovic was the victim of political persecution by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and others in the country’s government, calling on them to move him from the horrific hotel where he is being held to a private rented house. Back in Belgrade, Djokovic’s father Srdjan demonstrated outside National Assembly buildings and addressed a media conference to highlight what the Serbian family and its supporters saw as an injustice Down Under. He fulfilled all the requisite conditions for entry and entry into the tournament which he would surely have won as Novak is the best tennis player and sportsman in the world, Srdjan Djokovic told a news conference on Thursday. Jesus was crucified and endured much, but still lives among us. Novak is also crucified. He will persevere. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 2:46 PM 1641566014 Isner: Djokovic treated unfairly American player John Isner said Djokovic had followed all the rules and did not deserve to be treated that way. What Novak is going through now is not right, Isner said on Twitter. There is no justification for the treatment he is getting… This is such a shame. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 2:33 PM 1641563426 Breaking: Djokovic breaks the silence Novak Djokovic has spoken out to thank fans for their support during Australia’s visa saga. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 13:50 1641563282 Latest news: Two more have to leave Australia Two other people associated with the Australian Open have joined Novak Djokovic and have been ordered by the Australian Border Force to leave the country. Djokovic has been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was canceled after an investigation into the medical exemption he was given to enter the country. He has appealed the decision and must await a hearing on Monday to find out his fate, but the furor drew attention to other exemptions granted to unvaccinated players citing a recent infection to gain entry to Australia. An Australian Border Force spokesman told the PA news agency: The Australian Border Force (ABF) can confirm that its investigation into the visa status of two other individuals linked to the Australian Open has been completed. The ABF can confirm that one person has voluntarily left Australia following ABF investigations. We can also confirm that a third person’s visa has been canceled. This person has been placed in immigration detention pending his removal from Australia. The ABF takes a multi-layered approach to border management. This includes capabilities to investigate, locate and detain individuals who have violated our border entry requirements after their arrival in Australia. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 7, 2022 13:48

