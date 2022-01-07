Diya Chitale of Maharashtra is the Central Zone winner in the National Table Tennis Championships





Maharashtras Diya Chitale impressively announced her arrival on the big stage. 18-year-old TSTTA paddler Diya from Mumbai took over the top two Indian players and recently took the women’s singles title in the UTT National Ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships in Abhay Prashal. In the final, fifth-seeded Diya who played confidently outperformed India’s No. 2 and PSPB’s second-seeded Reeth Rishya by taking a narrow 4-3 win in the best-of-7 game to mark her first success at to keep the ladies safe. circuit. The meeting at the summit witnessed a tense battle for supremacy as no quarter was given and no one asked for it and match scores tied to 3-all. In the decider, Diya showed nerves of steel and cool composure to take control of the match, which she won quite comfortably, securing a 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-11 and 11-8 judgment and come worthy champion. Earlier, in the penultimate round, the energetic Diya showed great resilience and solid fighting skills as she recovered from the brink of defeat to turn the tables on India’s number one ranked rower and top-seeded RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Sreeja Akula ) in seven well-fought games 4-3. Playing aggressively, Sreeja started positively against her younger opponent Diya and raced to a 3-1 lead. But brave and courageous Mumbai teen Diya, unwilling to give up without putting in a fight, gradually and confidently backed out, comfortably winning the remaining three matches to take a satisfying come-from-behind 8-11. 11-8, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-3 and 11-4 victory and a passage to the final. In the other semi-final, Reeth beat Delhi’s Lakshita Narang 4-2 (11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-3). Meanwhile, Harmeet defeated Desai Manush Shah 4-3 in a thrilling final to win the men’s singles trophy. For Manush, this was his second title-winning attempt this season. However, Maharashtras Deepit Patil crashed on the last hurdle and lost in six matches to Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal. Ankur (Ben) defeated the TSTTA, Mumbai paddler 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 12-10, 4-11 and 11-9. Results Men’s single (Final): Harmeet Desai (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5. Semi finals: Manush Shah bt Ronit Bhanja (AAI) 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 12-10; Harmeet Desai bt FRS Snehit (Scion) 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8. Women’s Singles (Final): Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-11, 11-8. Semi finals: Diya Chitale bt Sreeja Akula (RBI) 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4; Reeth Rishya bt Lakshita Narang (Del) 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-3. Junior Boys U-19 (Final): Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) bt Deepit R Patil (Mah) 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9. Semi finals: Deepit Patil bt Payas Jain (Del) 2-11, 14-12, 11-13, 11-5, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6; Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5. Youth Girls U-19 (Final): Suhana Saini (Har) bt Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) 11-5, 18-16, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7. Semi finals: Nithyashree Mani bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7; Suhana Saini bt Anargaya Manjunath (Kar) 12-10, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-8. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Published on: Friday 07 January 2022, 20:58 IST

