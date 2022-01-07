‘We know what’s at stake’





The Tennessee Titans may not get the respect they deserve, but they have a great opportunity this weekend to cement their foothold among AFC candidates. With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference’s top seed and home advantage in the playoffs. Such a result would be the first time Tennessee took the No. 1 seed in the AFC since 2008 and only the third time the Titans secured first place since the NFL began seeding teams for home advantage in playoff games in 1975. Safety Kevin Byard earned his second Pro Bowl roster this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for Tennessee. “We are very excited. We know of course what is at stake,” Byard said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “We know the one seed is at stake. Obviously we’ve already made it to the division, we’ve made it to the play-offs. “Sometimes when we go to this last game of the year, guys look a little bit about a team like Houston. But obviously they beat us up quite a bit the last time we played against them; we turned the ball around four times and didn’t get it so I think the motivation is obviously a bit of revenge on our division opponent who we’ve been seeing at the end of the season pretty much every year for the past three years every year has gotten bigger. “The first time it was to get a place in the play-offs. Last year it was to make it to the division. But this year we are trying to get this one seed. So there’s a lot of motivation coming into this game.” Such a feat would be significant beyond home advantage. The Titans have been forced to work their way through the second half of the 2021 season without their best player, Derrick Henry, who has not played since Week 8 due to injury. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has struggled without Henry, with a passer score of 80.5 and a 10-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio with the field’s running back. The absence of AJ Brown and Julio Jones didn’t help Tannehill either, of course, but it starts with Henry’s absence. Defenses enjoyed increased pressure with Henry off the field, coming within a yard of Tannehill on 35.9% of pass rushes, as opposed to just 23.7% when Henry was there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/kevin-byard-says-titans-seek-no-1-seed-revenge-vs-texans-we-know-what-s-at-stake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos