



DawgNations Cover 4 concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a current piece of content on DawgNation.com, at. We thought this week would be a good place for some opinions on the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece each day leading up to the national title contest on DawgNation.com. That said, it remains fast-paced in-and-out play. It is designed to come out as soon as Georgia 2022 signatory Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykell Williams hit the ball this week during the All-American Bowl practice in San Antonio.

The latest Cover 4 topic is: Why will it be different in the Alabama rematch? Brandon Adams: The dominant win vs. Michigan Why: Fans should not ignore what happened at the Orange Bowl. Michigan had a great season, including taking a win against nemesis Ohio State, but the Wolverines were completely outmatched against Georgia. Seeing the Bulldogs win so convincingly should raise confidence about what’s possible against Alabama.

Georgia junior defensive end Travon Walker comes hard off the edge against Michigan in The Orange Bowl on December 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Jeff Sentell / Dawg Nation) Jeff Sentello, Daggnation Mike Griffith: Talent Why: Georgia is likely to have between 11 and 13 players from this team who will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Cream rises to the top.

120421 Atlanta: Alabama running back Trey Sanders catches a pass over center between Georgia defenders linebacker Nakobe Dean (right) and defending defender Christopher Smith (left) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / [email protected]` Curtis Compton / [email protected], AJC freelancer Connor Riley: The Defensive Game Plan Why: It couldn’t possibly be as bad as last time. Play more man cover and win better against Alabama’s offensive line and there is a recipe for a win. 120421 Atlanta: Georgia defensive backs Kelee Ringo (left) and Lewis Cine (right) sandwich Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley able to hold on for reception in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / [email protected]` Jeff Sentel: Georgia has the better overall football team and some chances Why: Bryce Young was magical in the last encounter. He filled that box score with Heisman moments. There’s something here that says that a Georgia team that’s packed with more seasoned players performs significantly better in defense this time around. Kirby Smart has lost all five of his Alabama encounters during his time as Georgia coach. This is the best overall team and the best chance the Bulldogs have to finally take down the program that’s not just on the mountaintop, it’s that mountain.

