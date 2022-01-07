Novak Djokovic: Czech tennis player Renata Voracova detained for Australian Open, Czech ministry says, as Kyrgios warns officials to ‘do better’ | world news

According to her country’s foreign ministry, a Czech tennis player has been placed in medical detention ahead of the Australian Open, as the row over world number one Novak Djokovic continues.

Renata Voracova has reportedly had her visa application revoked by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

She is said to have entered Australia last month after being granted a vaccine waiver because she had recently recovered from COVID-19, ABC News reported.

“Renata Voracova has decided to withdraw from the tournament due to limited training opportunities and leave Australia,” the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

It added that it had filed a diplomatic protest and that several other players were also at the Park Hotel.

Voracova, the number 80 in the women’s world, made her grand slam debut in doubles in 2002.

The player is the second to be detained, with Djokovic still in a Melbourne quarantine hotel after an argument over a medical waiver for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against Border Patrol’s decision to revoke his entry visa and deport him – with little hope of him being able to compete in the Australian Open.

On Friday Djokovic thanked his fans for their support, and said in an Instagram post: “Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”

His father has condemned the decision, saying his son is in “prison”, the tennis champion’s wife has thanked fans for their support – and Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has called on his country to “do better”.

People in Serbia react to the deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australia



Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Look, I absolutely believe in taking action, I’ve been vaccinated because of others and for my mother’s health, but how we’re handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

“This is one of our great champions, but in the end he is human. Do better.”

On Thursday, Djokovic’s father claimed his son was scapegoated and “crucified”.

Srdjan Djokovic demonstrated outside the buildings of the National Assembly in Belgrade and told a press conference: “He met all the required conditions for entry and participation in the tournament which he would surely have won, as it is Novak, the best tennis player and sportsman in the world.

“Jesus was crucified and endured much, but still lives among us. Novak was also crucified… He will endure.”

He added: “Novak and his team filed the same kind of documents as those 25 other tennis players and they had no problems, just Novak. They wanted to humiliate him.”

“He’s not in detention, he’s in jail. They took all his stuff, even his wallet. They left him with only a phone and no change of clothes, nowhere to wash his face. He’s in jail , our pride is a prisoner of these idiots.”

Djokovic’s wife has thanked fans for “using your voice to send love to my husband” while he is in a quarantine hotel.

Photo: AP



Djokovic, who has previously spoken out about his opposition to vaccination and has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccine status, announced before leaving for the Australian Open that he had been given “waiver clearance” to enter the country.

However, the ABF refused to let him in, saying he had not provided appropriate evidence.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed that Djokovic is the victim of “political persecution” and called on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to move him from the “horrific hotel” where he is being held to a private home.

Djokovic’s rival, Rafael Nadal, said: “I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this you will have no problem playing here.

“He has made his own decisions and everyone is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.”