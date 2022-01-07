Sports
$66,500 on Texas Southern vs. Southern
An online sportsbook reported Monday that he had taken a $66,500 bet on a women’s basketball game at a small conference of a client in New Jersey who had been on a hot streak.
Tipico Sportsbook told ESPN that the customer started with $15,000 and won multiple bets, increasing their balance to $66,500. The customer then bets it all on less than 128.5 points in Monday’s South Texas South Women’s Game. Southern won 70-60, and the bet lost.
A bet of that magnitude on a women’s small conference basketball game is unheard of, and it may well be one of the few bets on that game in the world. It raised red flags, raised integrity concerns and begs the question: Should sportsbooks be taking big bets on lesser-known events?
After accepting the bet, Tipico warned US Integrity, a Las Vegas-based company that monitors the gambling market for unusual activity. US Integrity notified regulators in New Jersey, reviewed the details surrounding the bet and monitored the basketball game, but identified nothing out of the ordinary.
“The game itself wasn’t weird at all at the end of the day,” Matthew Holt, president of US Integrity, told ESPN on Tuesday.
However, Holt was surprised that the sportsbook accepted a bet of that size on a women’s game for small conferences and feared that taking big bets on similar markets might encourage nefarious actors in the future.
“The lower the level of the event, there’s always the potential for nefarious activity,” Holt said. “Let’s face it, these young women in this event probably aren’t getting drafted into the WNBA, and they’re probably not getting any major NIL deals, so they are naturally more vulnerable to potential bribes.”
Some states require licensed sportsbook operators to share bets with integrity providers, such as US Integrity. Holt says data visibility is critical, and his company often looks for multiple large bets being placed simultaneously on an event that would not normally generate significant betting interest.
“In general, I never believe that big bets pose a threat in and of themselves,” Holt said. “If we see a game that would normally attract zero bets, have five bets on four different properties totaling 150 grand, that’s really odd and we’ll have some analysts look into it.”
Most sportsbooks do not regularly offer college basketball betting for women. The customer demand is simply not there. The biggest operators like DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars didn’t line up on Southern-Texas Southern or any other women’s basketball game on Monday. Tipico and Bet365 were among the only sportsbooks in the US to have odds on the game.
Tipico vice president of sportsbook Andre Zammit said the decision to accept a bet is determined by two primary factors: the oddsmakers’ confidence in the numbers and the customer’s betting habits. In the case of the New Jersey gambler, Zammit said the $66,500 bet was not uncommon.
“It didn’t come out of the blue,” Zammit told ESPN. “It wasn’t a question of $200, $300 [bettor] suddenly spend a ridiculous amount of money on something like this. This was a pattern for that particular customer.”
Jay Croucher, head of commerce for Sportsbook PointsBet, agreed with Zammit that customers’ gambling habits can be an important indicator of something potentially unwanted.
“If a customer just signed up with PointsBet and wants to be the first to bet $100,000 on Bolivian third division football, that’s suspicious,” said Croucher. “But if they’re a customer whose average bet is $20,000 or $30,000 and they bet $25,000 on Rams minus five or Lakers minus six and they have a $20,000 bet on a table tennis game, that’s not suspicious.”
Croucher said PointsBet maintains an open dialogue with integrity agencies in the US and participates in channels of communication with other sportsbook operators discussing what they see.
“For the most part, we’re pretty good at identifying any problems,” Croucher said.
Still, US bookmakers have often insisted that betting limits are one of the protections against point shaving or match fixing. But with sportsbooks engaged in a fierce battle to gain customers in the fledgling US betting market, bookmakers seem more willing to make big bets on small events.
“The more of these big bets on obscure markets are accepted, the greater the motivation for people to manipulate these markets,” Holt said.
