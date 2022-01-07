Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has no plans to retire after end-of-season concussion





Two concussions have interrupted Teddy Bridgewater’s season, but as far as he’s concerned, it won’t be the end of his career. The Broncos quarterback is undeterred by what has been a tried and tested seventh pro season and plans to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere. “It’s part of the game. Every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?'” Bridgewater said, through the Associated Press. “And then when I get up, when I come to work on Wednesday and see the guys working hard, that’s why you do it, the interactions you have with the guys in the locker room, the smiles you put on the fans’ faces, the sense of competition. That’s why you’re doing this.” If Bridgewater has really questioned his existence in the NFL, every time he’s been knocked down this season, he’s done so quite often. He has been fired 31 times and has pressured 37.4 percent of his relapse, second only to Miami’s Jacoby Brissett in the NFL among quarterbacks who have thrown more than 20 passes. Bridgewater suffered his first concussion on October 3 in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but was able to start the following week. A more serious concussion came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, when he was knocked over the head at the end of a fight and landed awkwardly on his facemask and shoulder pads. He was hospitalized until the next day, hasn’t played since and was posted on injured reserve earlier this week. Whether Bridgewater’s return to Denver comes in 2022 remains to be seen as he becomes an unrestricted free agent. In his first season with the Broncos, after being taken over from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick, he won the preseason starting nod over Drew Lock and led the team to an impressive 3-0 start. However, Denver’s season ended from there, and at 7-9 with one game left against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team failed to reach the postseason for its sixth consecutive campaign. Bridgewater completed 285 of 426 passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. But after eight years into an injury-plagued career, he’s determined to write another ending. “Yeah, that’s the nature of business. You survive, man. And I’m telling everyone, I’ve been through the (unpredictability of the) NFL outdoor season over the years and I understand that things happen, decisions are made and it’s business.” Bridgewater added. “But I’ll still survive, man. Wherever or however it happens, I just have to always have that mentality.”

