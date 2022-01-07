College Football Championship: Alabama-Georgia Score Predictions

Alabama and Georgia play again Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a rematch for the College Football Playoff Championship.

Alabama (13-1) defeated the Bulldogs (13-1) in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta. Georgia defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP semifinals, while the Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl CFP semifinals to set up the rematch.

The national title match at 7 p.m. will be broadcast by ESPN.

With an all-SEC matchup, the team covering the competition for the USA TODAY Sports Network determines the score of the game. Here are their predictions:

Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune

Georgia 24, Alabama 20

By far the best two teams in college football will face each other again this year, and the Crimson Tide will prove just how hard it is to beat a Bulldogs quality team twice in less than six weeks. A late interception from Lewis Cine seals the championship for UGA.

Cory Diaz, The Greenville News

Alabama 23, Georgia 17

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will not allow Bryce Young and Alabama’s offense to bring in another 41 points. But Young will play enough to lead the Crimson Tide to its seventh national championship under Nick Saban.

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser

Georgia 20, Alabama 16

Brain says Georgia. Gut says Alabama. It’s starting to feel like Nick Saban will never lose to Kirby Smart. But Georgia’s defense will play better this time. Stops in the red zone will be the difference. Alabama is missing a key weapon in John Metchie III, and last time’s offensive power against the Bulldog front may have been an outlier.

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean

Alabama 28, Georgia 16

Alabama and Georgia are both loaded, but the one thing the Crimson Tide has that the Bulldogs don’t happen to be the most important thing to win football championships is an elite quarterback. Georgia returned to form against Michigan, but Cade McNamara is no Bryce Young.

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal

Georgia 27, Alabama 24

It seems silly to pick against Alabama given the result of the SEC Championship Game, but I believe in the wake-up call story for Georgia. Georgia’s defense is just too good to post a performance like this again

Christina Long, Southwest Times record

Alabama 35, Georgia 28

The storyline of Georgia taking revenge for the SEC championship loss would be nice, but Stetson Bennett is no Avenger. Alabama has warmed up and returned to its dominant fashion at just the right time, and it will take home another championship trophy.

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama 31, Georgia 24

Beating the same team twice in one season isn’t easy, but if anyone can figure it out, it’s Nick Saban. Georgia will make this game much more competitive than last time, but the team with the Heisman Trophy winner (Bryce Young) and the nation’s leader in sacks and tackles for loss (Will Anderson Jr.) comes out on top with the win.

Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger

Alabama 38, Georgia 28

Lightning doesn’t strike twice unless Nick Saban is the head coach. Alabama discovered Georgia’s defense in the SEC Championship, and the Crimson Tide is in line to do that again. Alabama’s attack ran through Cincinnati, and while the Bulldogs played well against Michigan, Georgia’s attack probably didn’t have the firepower to kill Bryce Young and Co.

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel

Alabama 31, Georgia 30

A nitpicking analysis of two elite teams shows that Alabama’s defense has made more progress than Georgia’s attack late in the season. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in college football in years, so they could win this game if the score stays in the 20s. But Alabama has too much firepower on the offensive. And Will Anderson will pressure Stetson Bennett just enough to get a lead. The Tide will pull a tight.

Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger

Georgia 27, Alabama 23

The country’s top two teams learn from their mistakes and build on their game plans from a matchup they’ve already played. Both teams can come out on top, but this time expect Georgia to have the least lead. If the Bulldogs can play more aggressively on defense and not so much behind the sticks on offense, they should be able to control the pace and win that elusive championship they’ve been looking for since 1980.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Alabama 28, Georgia 24

Georgia has a small lead over Alabama in most positions, but not the one that matters most: quarterback. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, paired with the greatest coach of all time on the sidelines, is a tough combination, as we were reminded in the SEC championship. Alabama’s offensive line is moving in the right direction. So is his defense. Georgia is too talented to freak out again, and it could win if it confuses Young better. But I can’t ignore what my eyes saw in Atlanta Young and star wide receiver Jameson Williams teaming up time and again to make Georgia’s announced defense look too slow.

Marc Weiszer, Athene Banner Herald

Georgia 34, Alabama 31

Georgia’s trucking from Michigan was similar to the one-sided nature of his regular-season march to the SEC Championship Game. Alabama humiliated Georgia, but a team with a mission and a defense that has been special should put more pressure on Bryce Young and avoid as many arrests as the first encounter. The absence of John Metchie will be felt, and the Bulldogs will come on the attack with more big moves.

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel

Alabama 41, Georgia 27

Georgia was extremely impressive in their win against Michigan, who couldn’t move the ball on the Bulldogs. But Michigan doesn’t have Bryce Young, who has already handily beaten Georgia this season. He does it again and Alabama wins another title.