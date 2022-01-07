Mohammad Rizwan Most Valuable Cricketer, Nida Dar Women’s Cricketer of the Year





News Hasan Ali and Babar Azam took the Test and ODI awards respectively

Mohammad Rizwan won PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award after a fantastic 2021, scoring 455 runs in Test cricket, 134 in ODIs and 1326 in T20Is. He also made 54 layoffs behind the stumps across the formats. Rizwan became the first batter to break the 1000-run mark in a calendar year in T20Is and 2000 runs in T20s, and was also unanimously voted the T20I Cricketer of the Year. “I thought I had an exceptional year in the shortest form of the game, when I was able to win a century against South Africa early in the year and keep that confidence and momentum for the rest of the year,” he said. Rizwan. “I give great credit to our bowlers who threw their hearts out and didn’t put the pressure on the batters by putting constant pressure on the opponents all year round.” Hasan won the Test Cricketer of the Year award for his 41 wickets in eight Tests, including five five-fors and a ten-for. “Last year was kind of a comeback year for me after missing international cricket in 2020 due to an injury,” he said. “Not only was I able to successfully return to international cricket, but I also played my part in the overall success of the team in 2021. Taking ten wickets against South Africa in Rawalpindi in my second Test in almost two years and helping Pakistan win the series 2-0 was one of my highlights of the year and a very happy moment that paved the way for the remainder part of the year.” Babar’s 405 runs in six ODIs spanning two centuries and a half earned him the ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while Nida Dar was named as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year. Dar scored 458 runs in white-ball internationals and took 11 wickets. Shaheen took home the award for impactful performance of the year for his 3 for 31 against India in Dubai at the 2021 T20 World Cup. Afridi’s performance helped Pakistan beat India at the World Cup for the first time. At the same event, the Pakistani team’s visit to Namibia’s dressing room to congratulate them on qualifying for their first T20 World Cup and reaching the Super-12 stage won them the Spirit of Cricket award. Mohammad Wasim Junior was named the Emerging Cricketer of the Year for his 45 wickets in 2021, including 15 wickets in his first year of international cricket. Sahibzada Farhan won the domestic cricketer of the year after his 935 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, 487 runs in the Pakistan Cup and 447 runs in the National T20 Cup. An independent panel led by former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif made all these selections. PCB’s elite match officials have named Asif Yaqoob Referee of the Year for the second year in a row.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/pcb-awards-2021-mohammad-rizwan-most-valuable-cricketer-nida-dar-women-s-cricketer-of-the-year-1295821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

