Novak Djokovic and trying to understand the divisive tennis Jesus | Novak Djokovic

There will be a global shift as each individual finds the courage to awaken from the mass amnesia. Yes, I’ve read Novak Djokovic’s wellness guru’s personal manifesto, so you don’t have to.

It’s no secret that the world’s No. 1 covid celebrity, currently awaiting his fate in a pleasantly run-of-the-mill Melbourne hotel, is a long-term student of someone named Chervin Jafarieh, who is described on his own website as one of the most respected and influential health experts in the world. Jafarieh is the familiar type, the magnetic personality, the handsome and penetrating spirit guide who accepts all major credit cards and looks like he smells like musk and whale song and concentrated human strength while standing a little too close to you in the elevator.

The manifesto is luscious and compelling and, frankly, it bangs on a lot of things. Novaks man is concerned about pollution and climate change, including militarism, urbanization, carbon burning, mining of metals and toxic materials, production of chemicals and biological poisons. Primarily obsessed with ingestion and the body, this seems to be the problem with Djokovic’s vaccine hesitation, at least in public. Djokovic has hosted his own super-distributed event, provided an anti-science role model, but he’s also bought ventilators for hospitals, set up a Covid fund, and done generous, charitable, faithful things.

This isn’t alien lizard stuff. It’s not the great human cull or the fake-a-demic. Instead, the resistance seems to come from elsewhere, from sun-drenched pagodas where magnetic people in crisp linen robes talk about their energy, their aura, their hunt, from a place of spirit and blood purity, from bamboo-silicon supplements and chocolate-flavored organics. Long life mushrooms.

For Djokovic, physical control is a kind of religion in itself, the superpower that turned him into a sporty middle-age miracle, a miracle of twang and flex and pull. This is an all-time athlete who has kicked gluten, dairy, sugar and meat, who starts the day with celery juice and pre-dawn yoga, who believes it’s us, the ones who still slaughter animals, eat chemicals, pump out the carbon , those are, frankly, the problem, which says that our whole body is a harmonious system that perfectly manages all its metabolic functions.

So, does he have that man-made chemical injected into his biceps, the one he uses to dish out his hyper-organic uber tennis? The same unhealthy substance, McNugget-eating people like me and you keep telling him it’s kind of duty? New. No he is not.

And yes, it’s annoying and weird and based on a spectrum of Bermensch pseudoscience. But being weird isn’t a crime so far, just as not taking a vaccine isn’t a crime, even when you combine it with the maddeningly arrogant arrogance of trying to get into Australia on a medical exemption, rather than just getting out. to stay out of basic good manners. And really, why even go into all this? Why try to humanize and understand today’s most divisive athlete in the world?

First, because it’s better than the default options of general judgmental anger or unconditional hero worship. And also because there are two points that can be easily lost. The first is that sport is used here as an amplifier, the stage for an ugly and manipulative piece of political theatre.

How stupid is Novak Djokovic? Stupid enough to allow himself to be used as a pawn by Scott Morrison, an organically raised dead cat who was thrown on the table as a welcome distraction in the election year. Morrison offered a reveal during a TV interview this week. Yes, the Australian Prime Minister confirmed, chuckling quietly, that his border force is operating on intelligence, hunches and previous public statements. And so, by extension, this is a showy bit of opportunism, a staged humiliation. Morrison is under pressure from a fragile administration, a lack of test kits, a wildfire of new Covid cases. How do you come across as strong and grand in detail in one movement? Come in, yogurt boy.

And all the while, positions have been entrenched. No one learns or changes their mind. Why am I even trying to explain and humanize the anti-vaccine creed of the world’s most reviled weigernik? I think because the most radical thing you can do right now is try to see both sides. Personally, I am a vaccine ultra. Join me baby. Protect me and my direct contacts with the best science available. I will swallow it and (probably) fail to run a mile.

But it is also vital to understand that some may have a different opinion about it, that it is not incomprehensible to be wary of what you put into your body. Sports people lead strange, spoiled lives. But at least in the UK, the low acceptance of Premier League footballers also precisely reflects the distrust and vulnerability to alternative truths of all people of their age, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged groups. Coercion and name-calling, whining about ignorant millionaires: this gets us nowhere.

This is the most practical point. Sport really needs clarity and forward planning, otherwise it will continue to compound these problems, to be armed by those with an agenda. It is clear that all sports organizations must resist the urge to meddle and lobby about who is allowed to enter a particular country.

This applies to several upcoming events, from the French Open, which offers the chance for a revival of the current theater, to Chelsea’s trip to Lille in the Champions League. Then we have the troubling prospect of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The final word, which has not yet been publicly confirmed, is that unvaccinated players will be granted an exemption from the rules in Qatar demanding the jab.

Perhaps everyone involved is hoping this will just go away. The lessons of Melbourne and the tribulations of tennis Jesus are that without clarity, sport will continue to be a megaphone for anger and confusion; just another note, as Chervin herself might put it, in the great amnesia.