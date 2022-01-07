



Faced with a popular uprising, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reacted harshly. He has ordered a security crackdown, calling the protesters terrorists and saying those who take to the streets deserve to be wiped out. Tokayev has also cryptically hinted that foreigners are behind the unrest. Unsurprisingly, the veteran politician and diplomat has taken a leaf from the Kremlin’s conspiracy script. Tokayev spent his formative years in the service of the Soviet Foreign Ministry. After graduating from school in Almaty, the scene of the worst disturbances this week, he studied foreign relations at a state institute in Moscow. Tokaev specialized in Chinese. He mastered the language, joined the Far East branch of the Soviet Foreign Ministry and spent much of the 1980s at the Moscow embassy in Beijing. When the USSR fell apart, he soon became an advisor to Nursultan Nazarbayev, leader of the newly independent Kazakhstan. It was Tokayev who persuaded other countries to diplomatically recognize Kazakhstan. China was especially enthusiastic. Narzabayev rewarded Tokayev by making him deputy foreign minister as well as interpreter-cum-advisor to official delegations to Beijing. Tokaev became Prime Minister in 1999 and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2002. A staunch Nazarbayev loyalist, he was responsible for improving relations with Kazakhstan’s three main partners, Russia, China and the US. He regularly met US envoys and helped Kazakhstan get rid of its inherited communist-era atomic bombs. Some of Tokaev’s private comments now seem ironic. Over lunch in 2005, he told the US ambassador that a popular Orange Revolution like in other post-Soviet republics in Kazakhstan was unlikely. The country, he claimed, was committed to political reform and decentralization, according to a leaked American cable. More high positions followed. He became speaker and then president of the Senate of Kazakhstan. In any case, when Nazarbayev retired in 2019, Tokaev formally succeeded him as president. Now two and a half years in, he faces a crisis more serious than anything his authoritarian predecessor has seen. Tokayev’s decision to invite Russian troops to restore order returns the years when Kazakhstan cautiously attempted an independent foreign policy, triangulation between Moscow, Washington and Beijing. From now on, relations with the west will be cooler. Those with Russia suddenly seem more fragile and submissive. Tokaev’s family ties are linked to Soviet history. His father, a detective novelist, fought in World War II, the Great Patriotic War, as Russia calls it. His mother was a university language teacher. He is divorced with a son, Timur. His hobbies include reading novels, memoirs and books on politics. according to his official biography, Tokayev has now written 68 10 books on international relations. He also supports a healthy lifestyle and was the head of the Kazakh Table Tennis Association.

