The Ashes: Scott Morrison blasted over stint in comment box





UPDATE: Scott Morrison has been taped over his appearance on the cricket coverage as Australian leaders grapple with the COVID pandemic and rising Omicron numbers. The Prime Minister joined Australian legend Adam Gilchrist and England World Cup winner Isa Guha in the Fox Cricket commentary box on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he announced a $40 million grant for the McGrath Foundation to fund breast nurses for the next three years, The funding will support approximately 20,000 Australians experiencing breast cancer. West Aussie Cameron Green initially cut Mr Morrison early after snagging the tourists’ wicket, the first drop, Dawid Malan, before the Prime Minister addressed COVID-19 and how Australians were adapting to the virus. This is Australia living with the virus, look there (SCG), Morrison said. And Australians are taking wickets in the virus. His comments came on a day when NSW reported 38,625 new COVID cases, with the government adjusting restrictions and overhauling testing procedures to deal with the wave of cases. The number of hospital admissions in the State also rose by 129 to 1,738 on Friday. Outraged cricket viewers were hardly impressed by the Prime Minister’s job and were quick to express their displeasure. It is not the first time Mr Morrison has failed to win the praise of his constituents during an emergency. In November 2019, the Prime Minister tweeted his hopes that the Australian cricketers would give a morale boost to firefighters and communities affected by unprecedented fires on the East Coast. It’s going to be a great summer of cricket, and for our firefighters and fire-affected communities, I’m sure our boys will give them something to cheer about, Mr Morrison tweeted at the time. In NSW alone, the black bushfires in the summer would claim 26 lives and destroy thousands of homes. Yes, anyone who has lost their home and loved ones should be overjoyed that a cricket match is about to begin, one person replied to Mr Morrison.

