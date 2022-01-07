Portage Central senior LB Tyler Stolsky to play football in Big Ten





PORTAGE, MI Portage Central senior linebacker Tyler Stolsky heads to the Big Ten. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete committed to Minnesota as a walk-on favorite Thursday night, becoming the second member of the Mustangs 2022 senior class to play football in the Big Ten next year. Portage Central offensive lineman Cross Watson signed a national letter of intent to play for Purdue in December. Rated as a three-star prospect and number 59 player in Michigan for the class of 2022 by 247SportsStolsky chose the Gophers over a preferential offer from Michigan and scholarship offers from 12 Division-I programs, including Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Army and Navy. He committed to the Lehigh Football Championship subdivision program in August, then retired in November after a visit to Minnesota. Stolsky’s ties to the state of Minnesota and the Gopher football program run deep, with both his parents growing up there, and his grandfather, Milton Jan Schwantz, who played on the Gophers’ offensive line from 1960-64, including on the Rose Bowl team of 1962. I grew up seeing his pictures and talking to Grandpa about his fond memories of his time in Minnesota, Stolsky told The Gopher Report after his visit to Minnesota. Sadly he died when I was young, but his spirit lives on and I can’t wait to play college football in his memory. Playing in Minnesota would allow grandparents, extended family and friends to see me more often. It would be nice to know they are there in person. A three-year starter at Portage Central, Stolsky broke onto the scene as a junior during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season by collecting 134 tackles, 17 stops for losses, six sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumbles in just seven games. for the 3-5 Mustangs. As a senior, he led Portage Central to a 9-3 record and its first district title since 2013 by tallying 112 tackles (19 for loss), nine sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumbles. Stolsky completed his preliminary football career as a two-time MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-state selection of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. The Associated Press named him a first-team all-state player in 2020 and an honorable mention all-state linebacker in 2021. Hell joins a Minnesota team led by former Western Michigan head coach PJ Fleck who led the Gophers to a 9-4 record in 2021, including an 18-6 win over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Stolsky is the third linebacker in Minnesota’s 2022 recruiting class, joining three-star prospects Joey Gerlach (Woodbury, Minn.) and Maverick Baranowski (Port Orange, Fla.). Portage Centrals Cross Watson Seals Pledge to Purdue Football on Early Signing Day Breaking down WMU football class of 2022 recruits from early signing day Signed! Michigan High School Soccer Recruits Navigate 2021 Early Signing Day Central Michigan University drives success, reputation to achieve 2022 recruiting class Former Michigan State LB Chase Kline heads Eastern Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class

