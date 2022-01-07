Novak Djokovic: The tennis superstar, the anti-vaxxer, the nationalist

The world got a different, lesser-known side at the start of this week’s Australian Open from one of history’s most successful tennis players.

On the hunt for a record 21st Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic – the reigning No. 1 tennis player in the world – was denied entry by Australian authorities for failing to provide evidence to support the medical exemption he had been granted by the Australian organizers. Open.

After being held at Melbourne airport for several hours, he was first asked to leave but was eventually placed in an asylum seekers’ center when his legal team legally challenged his refusal of entry.

Djokovic has been publicly skeptical of the jab since the start of the pandemic, and it is widely known that the reason Victoria regional authorities barred him from the tournament was that he had no proof of vaccination or proof of a valid medical condition that would make vaccination impossible.

The scandal has escalated to a global media sensation and Djokovic’s actions have sparked widespread disdain as many countries fight to raise their vaccination rates amid a fifth pandemic wave of lockdowns and security measures.

To anti-vaxxers and COVID skeptics, Djokovic has become a hero by not bowing to the establishment, or as his father Srđan put it in a statement to Serbian media shortly after his son was refused entry, “the Spartacus of the new age .”

Tennis superstar vs pyramid hugger

“Djokovic was always kind of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” said Sorin Cucerai, a political commentator from Romania.

“Djokovic has two sides. One side is ‘Nole’ — a fantastic tennis player who has meant a lot to sport and tennis in particular, someone who had a very positive influence on tennis in many areas.”

Nole is a pet name for Novak that is common in Djokovic’s Serbian.

“On the other hand, let’s call him ‘Novax’. A very strange man with weird New Age beliefs, which he shows from time to time, and also a conspiracy theorist,” he explained.

“Nole and Novax have been around from the start. But usually Nole takes pride of place. Everyone sees the fantastic tennis player.”

“Every now and then Novax takes pride of place, as with this incident in Australia,” Cucerai said.

While most people remember his athletic prowess on the tennis court, Djokovic’s brush with esoteric beliefs and, often, pure conspiracy theories seems to have faded from people’s memories.

Of his belief in purifying water with emotions, where he claimed to have ‘met and seen people who have used energy transformation, through the power of prayer and gratitude to turn even the most poisonous food and water into water with healing powers’, to his visits to the pyramids in Visoko, Bosnia – a mountain in the city is the center of well-documented hoax – where he starts charging his body with positive ions, some of which seem quirky at best.

Novak the super spreader

After hosting a tournament in Zadar, Croatia in the midst of the pandemic, in an effort to prove that the world can continue to function normally despite COVID-19, Djokovic had to apologize after many of the participants tested positive.

At the same time, his apology revealed his deep-seated disdain for vaccines.

“Personally I am against vaccines and I wouldn’t want anyone to force me to take one so I can travel. If this turns out to be a rule and law, what happens?” he said in the summer of 2020 when Adria Tour collapsed in Zadar.

“It’s pretty messy for him, if you ask me,” Cucerai said.

“Because he needs Novax psychologically. He does a great job when the crowd is against him, and he needs his Novax personality to keep fighting and winning tournaments.”

“He’s Not As Loved As” [Roger] Federer or Rafa Nadal, and he is not liked by the western public. The other side of the story, however, is that his views are dangerous in the sense that he is clearly also a Serbian nationalist,” Cucerai stressed.

In 2021, Djokovic was criticized for his visit to Bosnia after photos surfaced of his meeting with a commander of the “Drina Volves”, a unit that took part in the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, in which more than 8,000 Bosnian men and boys were summarily charged. executed the three-day course in July solely for their nominal Muslim faith.

Later, a video showed Djokovic singing at a wedding embraced by Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik, whose separatist leanings are currently causing the country’s worst crisis since the end of the 1992-1995 war.

His views on Kosovo are well known. The former province of Serbia, which broke away after the 1999 NATO bombing and a decade of ethnic cleansing against ethnic Albanians led by Slobodan Milošević, is a weak point for many Serbian nationalists and politicians.

After major protests erupted in Belgrade against Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, Djokovic famously shot a video that read: “We are ready to defend what is rightfully ours. Kosovo is Serbia.”

When asked in 2011 whether he regretted his actions, he told the German magazine Der Spiegel: “It is the birthplace of my family and, indeed, of Serbian culture itself.”

“I don’t regret what I’ve done. We want justice, but we just can’t get it,” he said.

After the Serbian national team won the ATP Cup in 2020, Djokovic, along with his teammates, sang nationalist songs, including “Vidovdan” – a common tune about Kosovo that played a prominent role during the wars of the breakup of Yugoslavia.

At the time, his father Srđan came to his aid with a controversial statement. “Novak is of course a nationalist, and so am I,” he told Serbian media.

“That’s not bad at all. We love our people and our country, we don’t hate other people or another country.”

‘You hate Nole because you hate Serbs’

While detained at Melbourne airport, Srđan claimed in an Instagram post that his son had been targeted by Australian authorities because of his Serb ethnicity.

“Tonight they can throw him in a dungeon, tomorrow they can put him in chains.”

“They can’t stop him in court, so they decided to stop him at the airport,” wrote Srđan Djokovic, saying people should welcome Novak back to Serbia “as he deserves.”

The next day, Srđan said at a press conference in Belgrade that “[Novak] being held in captivity… Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak. If they trample Novak, they trample Serbia and the Serbian people.”

“Jesus Christ was crucified, but he withstood and still lives among us, and Novak is also crucified,” Srđan said on Orthodox Christmas Eve, celebrated on January 6.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also responded on Instagram, describing the decision by the Australian authorities as a form of “harassment”.

Since his Australian ordeal began, Djokovic has made only one public statement, via an Instagram story on his profile.

“Thank you to my family, Serbia and all the good people in the world who send me support. Thank the dear Lord for my health,” Djokovic wrote in the post.

His PR told Euronews that Djokovic will not comment on any subject until his appeals process is over.

A number of regional public figures known for their skepticism about vaccines, such as actor Branko Đurić Đuro and the businessman and amateur archaeologist behind the counterfeit Bosnian pyramids, Semir Osmanagić, expressed support for Djokovic.

For Cucerai, Djokovic’s embrace of nationalism goes hand in hand with his interest in conspiracy theories.

“Essentially in an abstract form, nationalism is a conspiracy theory according to which a foreign, occult power is trying to harm your country,” he said.

A product from his youth

Bosnian-American journalist and novelist Aleksandar Hemon believes Djokovic shares common tropes found among supporters of Serbian nationalism because he grew up while Yugoslavia was falling apart.

The former socialist federation encompassed present-day Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and North Macedonia and broke up in a series of the bloodiest wars in Europe since World War II.

Hemon explains that Djokovic’s actions respond to expectations of what a national hero should represent – figures he probably idealized as a boy – and that he is rewarded for his actions in the form of deference received by Serbs and others worldwide. .

“He is not quite able to imagine himself outside of this nationalist national identity. It doesn’t necessarily mean he is an aggressive propagandist, but he certainly obeys and has met such propagandists,” Hemon told Euronews.

And many of his actions — and beliefs, whether nationalist or anti-establishment — boil down to the fact that he grew up in a country where rampant nationalism became poisonous and even gory.

“I think it’s symptomatic of a generation, generations in fact, in the region that is utterly incapable of seeing itself or understanding one’s own personality and what constitutes one’s identity outside the simplest, stupidest nationalist context. And that’s tragic,” Hemon explained.

In the context of 1990s Serbia, Djokovic’s public beliefs simply follow an established pattern, he explains.

“I remember this before the war in the 1990s when Nikola Tesla suddenly became a nationalist hero” [even though Tesla] wasn’t interested in that [in his lifetime].”

“And then there were all these fantasies about secret weapons, and serious people, public personalities would talk about it and claim that Serbia has lasers that can defeat NATO planes that Tesla left as its heritage to the country,” Hemon recalls.

“I remember reading this in previously reputable publications and thinking, ‘Who the hell would believe this? I mean, this is insane.’ And then you find out that people do believe it.”

Nationalists are common bedfellows of esotericists and those who believe in the occult, Hemon clarifies, as the two share the clear belief that they are right when others are wrong, even if the facts prove otherwise.

“The interesting thing is, it’s common in nationalist movements in the world right now – this interest in anti-scientific, New Age mythologies. Because in some ways nationalism is all make-believe, it’s a fairy tale.”

“So it’s easy to fall into fantasies about energies and fairy tales and world conspiracies and stuff. The fantasy-building approach works in terms of both national identity and medical interventions,” he said.

“His public status gives value to that nonsense he talks about. Public value is also public responsibility, but he rejects that responsibility,” Hemon said.

“That selfishness, that kind of fanatical individualism works in tennis when you’re the best player. But it is detrimental to the notion of public good, because there is no public good for him, there is only personal good. He wins or he loses. But what about the rest of us?”

