The teachings of the Marvin family go beyond hockey, and the message is heard far from Warroad

The Warroad jerseys in rival Roseau’s classrooms point to it. The Max Foundation clothing, adapted in the school colors of Concordia (Moorhead), shows it. The banners welcome the Marvin family and their mission of mental wellbeing to distant Luverne screams.

“In the Warroad area” was just a starting point for the Max Foundation.

Three years ago, during the holiday season, Max Calvin Marvin died by suicide at his home in Warroad at the age of 19. His parents, David and Kallie, along with sisters Layla and Lisa, who bear their prominent Minnesota hockey name, honor his memory by serving other young people in crisis.

The Max Foundation’s mission is “to raise funds with the intent to support charitable programs, projects and activities that promote the mental wellbeing of young people.” The original mission included “in the Warroad area,” but interest from surrounding communities and beyond, plus key partnerships, expanded the Max Foundation’s reach.

“Whenever we’re done talking somewhere, someone comes up to us while we take the time to leave and say how much it meant to them because this is a problem in their family,” said David Marvin, coach of the team. Warroad girls hockey team. “Maybe this will give a younger athlete the courage to say, ‘I have things to figure out and I need some help.'”

The Max Foundation got a boost from across the border when it partnered with Project 11, a National Hockey League-affiliated program that promotes mental wellbeing in Canadian schools. Project 11 was inspired by and created in honor of former NHL player Rick Rypien, who died of suicide in 2011 at age 27, shortly after joining the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent.

The Max Foundation and Project 11 provide a curriculum and access to materials focused on mental wellness for Warroad Public Schools students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Through weekly classes and daily activities, students develop a better understanding and awareness of mental health issues in their own lives and that of their peers, as well as learning coping skills.

Mark Chipman, executive chairman and governor of Winnipeg Jets, said working with the Max Foundation gave Project 11 a reach outside of Manitoba province.

“It’s another way to spread this learning,” said Chipman, who knew David Marvin because their daughters were college hockey teammates in North Dakota, “and with every intervention, we all win.”

School Districts in Roseau, 20 miles west of Warroad on Hwy. 11, and Luverne, more than 400 miles to the south, reached out and put Project 11 in their curricula.

Craig Oftedahl, superintendent of Luverne Public Schools, said his district was struggling with three mental health-related cases. A member of the Class of 2022 died by suicide as a seventh-grader, and last year the uncle of a high school employee died by suicide. The husband of another school staff tried to take his own life.

Isolation caused by the pandemic has heightened concerns about mental health. The US Surgeon General issued an advisory in early December titled “Protecting the Mental Health of Youth” and noted that the symptoms of depression and anxiety in young people have doubled during the pandemic.

“The need for mental wellbeing is clear,” says Oftedahl, David Marvin’s brother-in-law. “If it doesn’t hit you in the face now, you don’t have your eyes and your ears open.”

Project 11 started in Luverne schools with the 2021-22 academic year and the results were positive, Oftedahl said.

“A parent reached out and said, ‘Thank you. I can tell you it has helped my child and my family,'” Oftedahl said.

The feedback echoes what Brita Comstock, Warroad Elementary School principal, has heard since the district implemented Project 11 in Fall 2019.

“A teacher told me, ‘I’ve been in education for over 30 years and have seen many programs come and go, but this is the best social and emotional resource I’ve seen,’” Comstock said. “It’s a way for us to try and help people before it’s too late.”

Sharing the Max Foundation’s message is healing for David Marvin, but it also causes his grief.

“The pain is really thick,” Marvin said. “My wife and I and my daughters miss him very much every day. There is a void. We are happy to do these events and hopefully we help someone, but I really think about my son leading up to those events.”

Chipman, who said he came closest to learning about suicide from a few high school classmates who committed suicide, admires the Marvins for facing their tragic loss in a public setting.

“The courage it took for the Marvin family to advocate as strongly as they have is not easy,” Chipman said. “I don’t know how they can do that.”

Positive feedback helps the Marvins move forward. So is the support of the community. A fundraising duel with Roseau in October raised $24,501.77. During a visit to Concordia (Moorhead) that month, the Marvins outfitted Max Foundation players hoodies and stocking hats in Cobber’s maroon and gold.

When it comes to mental health, Marvin said, there is only one team.

“My wife had a friend last spring who called her and said her son recognized problems with his friend, and she mentioned the Max Foundation and Project 11,” Marvin said. “We’re told we’re doing great things like all these foundations. A lot of progress has been made.”