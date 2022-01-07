Sports
The teachings of the Marvin family go beyond hockey, and the message is heard far from Warroad
The Warroad jerseys in rival Roseau’s classrooms point to it. The Max Foundation clothing, adapted in the school colors of Concordia (Moorhead), shows it. The banners welcome the Marvin family and their mission of mental wellbeing to distant Luverne screams.
“In the Warroad area” was just a starting point for the Max Foundation.
Three years ago, during the holiday season, Max Calvin Marvin died by suicide at his home in Warroad at the age of 19. His parents, David and Kallie, along with sisters Layla and Lisa, who bear their prominent Minnesota hockey name, honor his memory by serving other young people in crisis.
The Max Foundation’s mission is “to raise funds with the intent to support charitable programs, projects and activities that promote the mental wellbeing of young people.” The original mission included “in the Warroad area,” but interest from surrounding communities and beyond, plus key partnerships, expanded the Max Foundation’s reach.
“Whenever we’re done talking somewhere, someone comes up to us while we take the time to leave and say how much it meant to them because this is a problem in their family,” said David Marvin, coach of the team. Warroad girls hockey team. “Maybe this will give a younger athlete the courage to say, ‘I have things to figure out and I need some help.'”
The Max Foundation got a boost from across the border when it partnered with Project 11, a National Hockey League-affiliated program that promotes mental wellbeing in Canadian schools. Project 11 was inspired by and created in honor of former NHL player Rick Rypien, who died of suicide in 2011 at age 27, shortly after joining the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent.
The Max Foundation and Project 11 provide a curriculum and access to materials focused on mental wellness for Warroad Public Schools students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Through weekly classes and daily activities, students develop a better understanding and awareness of mental health issues in their own lives and that of their peers, as well as learning coping skills.
Mark Chipman, executive chairman and governor of Winnipeg Jets, said working with the Max Foundation gave Project 11 a reach outside of Manitoba province.
“It’s another way to spread this learning,” said Chipman, who knew David Marvin because their daughters were college hockey teammates in North Dakota, “and with every intervention, we all win.”
School Districts in Roseau, 20 miles west of Warroad on Hwy. 11, and Luverne, more than 400 miles to the south, reached out and put Project 11 in their curricula.
Craig Oftedahl, superintendent of Luverne Public Schools, said his district was struggling with three mental health-related cases. A member of the Class of 2022 died by suicide as a seventh-grader, and last year the uncle of a high school employee died by suicide. The husband of another school staff tried to take his own life.
Isolation caused by the pandemic has heightened concerns about mental health. The US Surgeon General issued an advisory in early December titled “Protecting the Mental Health of Youth” and noted that the symptoms of depression and anxiety in young people have doubled during the pandemic.
“The need for mental wellbeing is clear,” says Oftedahl, David Marvin’s brother-in-law. “If it doesn’t hit you in the face now, you don’t have your eyes and your ears open.”
Project 11 started in Luverne schools with the 2021-22 academic year and the results were positive, Oftedahl said.
“A parent reached out and said, ‘Thank you. I can tell you it has helped my child and my family,'” Oftedahl said.
The feedback echoes what Brita Comstock, Warroad Elementary School principal, has heard since the district implemented Project 11 in Fall 2019.
“A teacher told me, ‘I’ve been in education for over 30 years and have seen many programs come and go, but this is the best social and emotional resource I’ve seen,’” Comstock said. “It’s a way for us to try and help people before it’s too late.”
Sharing the Max Foundation’s message is healing for David Marvin, but it also causes his grief.
“The pain is really thick,” Marvin said. “My wife and I and my daughters miss him very much every day. There is a void. We are happy to do these events and hopefully we help someone, but I really think about my son leading up to those events.”
Chipman, who said he came closest to learning about suicide from a few high school classmates who committed suicide, admires the Marvins for facing their tragic loss in a public setting.
“The courage it took for the Marvin family to advocate as strongly as they have is not easy,” Chipman said. “I don’t know how they can do that.”
Positive feedback helps the Marvins move forward. So is the support of the community. A fundraising duel with Roseau in October raised $24,501.77. During a visit to Concordia (Moorhead) that month, the Marvins outfitted Max Foundation players hoodies and stocking hats in Cobber’s maroon and gold.
When it comes to mental health, Marvin said, there is only one team.
“My wife had a friend last spring who called her and said her son recognized problems with his friend, and she mentioned the Max Foundation and Project 11,” Marvin said. “We’re told we’re doing great things like all these foundations. A lot of progress has been made.”
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/marvin-familys-teachings-go-beyond-hockey-and-their-message-is-heard-far-from-warroad-preps-nhl/600133558/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]