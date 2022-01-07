Red Bull Formation is the future of women’s sport





Aabout ten years ago, Katie Holden went to Virgin, Utah eager to literally dig into what she hoped her career path would be. Using a shovel and a pick, Holden spent hot, grueling days helping dig lines for the athletes who would fall from white knuckles, red rock cliffs at Red Bull Rampage, freeride mountain bikes first-class competition.

At the time, the cadre of Red Bull Rampage competitors was all made up of men. But Holden, an up-and-coming mountain bike racer and perennial goal-setter, could envision a future where she and other women were digging their own boundaries at Red Bull Rampage. Determined to get there, she volunteered as a digger every year. I thought that if I ever wanted a chance to do this, I’d have to surround myself with everyone who does it, or is part of it, be a sponge and learn as much as I can, she says.

Fast forward to 2021, and Red Bull Rampage is still a men’s only event. Competitors are mainly selected based on recent achievements and reputation, a subjective process that continues to favor the boys to this day. But Holden, whose own professional trajectory has involved a series of injuries, setbacks and resilient metamorphosis, hasn’t stopped her from that lack of gender equality.

In fact, she and a community of tough women, supportive men and progressive sponsors like Red Bull have created an entirely new line for women in the freeride world.

More about that in a moment.

Where are the girls?

Gender equality has been an uphill battle since, well, at least the 8th century BC with the dawn of the Greek Olympics.

Back in Olympia, women were not allowed to participate in the games, and legend has it that married women weren’t even allowed to watch the competitions (perhaps to protect their delicate nature, as the male athletes had to compete) without clothes, supposedly to prove they were men?).

The first modern Olympics in 1896 also didn’t allow female athletes, but four years later, 22 ladies (a paltry two percent of nearly 1,000 athletes) were allowed to compete for the first time in anticipation of itcroquet, tennis, sailing, equestrian and golf.

But times have changed and progress has been made. Last summer, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games marked the biggest milestone in gender equality to date. Nearly 49 percent of the participating athletes were women, and the International Olympic Committee claimed that these were the first gender-balanced Games in history.

So what’s the future of gender’s influence on sport? A continuation of segregated sports for men and women, with the addition of more events for women? An increase in mixed-gender sports? And what about non-binary and trans athletes (especially considering that there is currently a ban on trans women in women’s competitions in 10 states of the US)?

A class of its own

Over time, sports that were historically entrenched in male-only competitions have given way to females with the addition of female leagues, teams, and events, albeit with typically less than equal funding, media coverage, and salaries.

the gentlemen National Basketball Association, for example, started in 1946 with 11 teams and now has 30. The highest paid player (Stephen Curry) currently earns more than $45 million a year. It took 50 years for women to have their own league National Basketball Association for Women started its inaugural season in 1997 with eight teams. After recently celebrating its 25th season, the league has grown to just 12 teams. And the highest-paid player salaries in 2021 were $221,430 (in case you’re curious, that’s 0.5 percent of Curry’s home wages).

Hannah Bergemann and Casey Brown below the top of their line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin, Utah. Photo appears courtesy of Red Bull.

Major League Soccer held its first games in 1996 with ten teams and has grown to 27 in total. Seventeen years later, the Women’s National Football League launched its first season. As the successor to two defunct female leagues, the NWSL began in 2013 with eight teams. In 2022, the league will go from 10 teams to 12.

With its home field in Los Angeles, Angel City Football Club is one of two expansion teams to launch in 2022. The property is fraught with influential women, including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Billie Jean King, Jessica Chastain, Serena Williams and soccer stars Julie Foudy, Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm.

To increase NWSL’s surprisingly low salaries (the minimum salary for 2021 was just $21,000, compared to $63,547 for MLS players with the lowest minimum salary reserve), Angel City is implementing a revenue-sharing bonus that takes 1 percent of ticket sales for home games evenly among its players.

However, progress for women was slower in some sports such as cycling. The first Tour de France, which is only for men, started in 1903. The event added a women’s short competition in the 1980s, but women have been largely excluded from the competition for more than 100 years. A run that will end in 2022 with the debut of the Tour de France Women with Zwift.

The upcoming women’s event has already been criticized for disparities in race days, distances, airtime and prize money (50,000 euros for the winner of the women’s race versus about 500,000 euros for the men). Despite those differences, the event is mainly seen as a long-awaited step in the right direction.

mixing it up

Another response to the question of gender equality is the rise of mixed-gender events. The Tokyo 2020 Games doubled the number of mixed-gender events from the 2016 Games in Brazil, bringing the total to 18 events.

While sports such as equestrianism have had mixed events since the 1960s, the brand new mixed-gender competitions have included swimming (the 4 x 100 medley), track and field (the 4 x 400), shooting (three events), table tennis, judo, and the triathlon. .

More inclusiveness is on the horizon for trans athletes at the Olympics. In November 2021, the International Olympic Committee updated are guidelines for trans and intersex athletes, with an emphasis on privacy, no presumption of benefit, evidence-based requirements, and more.

Change the rules

But what about the disruptors who want to rewrite gender equality solutions from a different point of view, rethinking how female athletes can capitalize on their skills and talent?

Athletes Unlimited launched the first of its women’s sports concepts in 2020, featuring a professional female softball league that breaks typical pro-league rules. All matches will be played in one location and the participants will live nearby during the short six-week season. There are no team owners, no city teams, and no static rosters. Players participate in winning and decision-making.

The concept, inspired by the fantasy sports model, forgoes the team-oriented approach and focuses instead on the performance and brand of the individual player. Players earn points for team and individual successes, with the top athletes drafting new teams for the coming week. Perhaps most important to the concept, the competition partners with athletes on digital content and social storytelling.

All of this is designed to help players connect with fluent fans (who are more attracted to athletes than teams), appeal to sponsors, and build careers in traditionally challenging ways for female athletes.

The organization’s website underscores its approach: Athletes Unlimited athletes, who are already world-class in their sport, want more opportunities and more control over their careers. So we eliminated team owners and empowered athletes as leaders and decision makers. By focusing on women’s sports, these athletes have more opportunities and fans have more access to these exciting games.

In 2021, Athletes Unlimited added volleyball and lacrosse leagues, with basketball in 2022.

Chelsea Kimball hits a gap in Red Bull Formation in Virgin, Utah, USA on May 31. Image appears courtesy of Red Bull.

No 1st place, no last place everyone wins

In yet another bold move, female athletes are questioning the necessity of competition itself.

Enter Red Bull formation, which is essentially a riff on Red Bull Rampage, but with twistno competition, digital and social media attention only. Here athletics and performance are an end in themselves.

Formation, the first of its kind, is billed as a progression session, with the multi-day event providing elite female freeride athletes with a global platform. Formation, the brainchild of Holden, came about after a roundtable at Red Bull Rampage 2018. The following year, Holden teamed up with co-founders, associates and the Red Bull team to launch the inaugural 2019 event, featuring six of the biggest names in female freeriding.

With diggers, mentors and tools by their side, the athletes created their own lines on the intimidating grounds of Virgin, Utah to showcase their skills by streaming on Red Bull TV, YouTube channels and generating social media and buzz in the industry. After a pandemic hiatus, Formation returned in 2021 with eight athletes, two alternates and even more industry attention.

But are competition-free elite sporting events viable? While prize money and rankings are not part of the package, seen through the prism of athletes, brand awareness opportunities, sponsorship opportunities and career advancement (which are also largely provided by competitive events), the answer is promising.

Before Formation, many people assumed women didn’t have the skills to ride the terrain in Virgin, Utah, says Formation athlete Hannah Bergemann in an event video. That assumption came from the lack of representation of women riding there, not a lack of skill.

In an interview via Zoom from her home in Washington, Holden adds: Until a few years ago, freeride was not a viable career path for many women. There are some outliers like Casey Brown, Vero Sandler. I’ve done it for a while, but maybe only one or two at a time in the entire industry.

Now with [Formations] platform and exposure, with it as a launch pad with many other events popping up now besides Formation, it’s a legit segment of the industry. Athletes Start Getting Sponsored At the end of the day, I didn’t have what it takes to fulfill that dream of joining Rampage, but what came out with Formation was better than any personal dream I could have ever had.

And what about all the dreams of emerging athletes? In which sport model will they participate or not? The story of sports, gender, competition and career opportunities is still being written and whether in stadiums, arenas or on phones the world will be watching.