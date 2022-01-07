Tennis: Voracova joins Djokvoic with visa canceled ahead of Australian Open





Czech doubles tennis player Renata Voracova has been locked up at a Melbourne hotel over problems with her visa linked to a COVID-19 vaccine waiver allowed by the Australian Open. Photo by si.robi/Wikimedia Commons Jan. 7 (UPI) – Czech doubles tennis star Renata Voracova joined Novak Djokovic in Australia on Saturday over a canceled visa upon entry into the country for the 2022 Australian Open, the Czech Foreign Ministry said. Voracova, 38, was previously cleared to enter Australia and took part in the Melbourne Summer Set on Wednesday. The tournament serves as a warm-up for the Australian Open, which will take place in the same city from January 17-30. “We can confirm that the Czech tennis player Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic, along with a number of other tennis players, in Melbourne,” the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement. “Our Consulate General in Sydney is now handling the situation and is in contact with the tennis player.” The ministry said Voracova decided to: exit the Australian Open and is leaving Australia “due to limited training opportunities.” Australian newspaper The Age reported that Voracova, a former Wimbledon doubles semi-finalist, was given a vaccine waiver to participate in the Australian Open on the basis that she was infected with COVID-19 in the past six months. The Australian Border Force (ABF) confirmed that another tennis player was arrested, but did not name his name. “This person has been placed in immigration detention pending his removal from Australia,” the ABF said in a statement statement issued to CNN. “All travelers entering Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country.” Australia requires people 12 years and older to be vaccinated to enter the country unless they get a medical clearance. Djokovic and Voracova are believed to be among the “handful” of players Australian Open director Craig Tiley said had been cleared for vaccine waivers to play in the tournament. Tiley said a total of 26 unvaccinated players have applied for the waivers. Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday but was detained at the airport. He was then sent to the Park Hotel, where Voracova is also being held. Voracova and doubles partner Katarzyna Piter of Poland lost in straight sets to Arina Rodionova of Australia and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the Melbourne Summer Set on Wednesday. Australian federal and state officials warned earlier this week that evidence for player exemptions would be examined on arrival and they would be sent home if found insufficient. Djokovic is expected to spend the weekend in his hotel room pending a deportation hearing Monday, at which his lawyers will try to persuade officials to let him stay in the country and defend his title in Melbourne.

