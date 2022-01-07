DraftKings (DKNG) of four granted gambling licenses in the state of NY

Four betting platforms will be allowed to accept online sports betting starting tomorrow in New York, the largest state to date to allow such bets. The Empire State’s decision to legalize online sports gaming is expected to be a windfall for both the state and sportsbooks, despite the country’s highest tax of 51% levied on gambling revenues.

The promotion kicks off on January 8 at 9:00 AM EST (UTC-5).

The lingering question is whether the higher operating costs in New York would be passed on to gamblers in the form of potentially greater odds that gamblers have to pay to place bets – known as the vigorish or vig, a Yiddish word meaning sweetener. And if the high tax rate comes at the expense of profitability, would online gaming companies even enter the New York market?

“The 51% income tax in New York does not affect bets offered in New York,” said Stephen Kings, Director of Communications, Stephen. said Miraglia.

DraftKings is one of four online gaming companies to receive 10-year licenses from the New York State Gaming Commission to operate in New York, the others being Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive.

Since the announcement, DraftKings stock has traded as much as 8% to $27.98 a share from Thursday’s closing price of $25.80. DraftKings stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “DKNG”.

Andrew Snade, Vice President of Marketing at Fan Duel, told WCBS Radio in New York City that despite the high tax rate, his company offers the same opportunities in New York as it does in New Jersey and Connecticut, so customers don’t get duped. of this tax difference. He added that FanDuel has signed a marketing partnership with the Buffallo Bills.

The reason for the interest among gaming companies is the temptation to operate in New York. The fourth most populous US state offers such a huge amount of potential bets, known as the handle, that gambling companies are willing to lose money in exchange for the opportunity to tap into such a large and sports-obsessed market.

“If we built a sustainable model, based on volume, tax shouldn’t be an issue,” said Senator Joseph Addabbo, a Democrat who co-sponsored and led the campaign. carl by the legislature amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NY State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo – Photo: Office of Joseph P. Addabbo

$500 million in gambling revenue by 2025

Addabbo estimates legal online sports betting will generate $99 million in state revenue for fiscal year 2021 through 2022, $357 million in 2022-2023 and a top value of $500 million in fiscal year 2025-2026. “If gamblers change their behavior and stay in New York, we will eventually overshadow New Jersey and even Nevada. New York is the sports capital of the world.”

Proceeds will go towards education funding, as well as the prevention and treatment of gambling addiction and substance abuse.

Currently, many New York sports bettors travel to neighboring New Jersey to place sports bets. “I hear from my constituents in the coffee shop that it is not pleasant to go up the George Washington Bridge and go to New Jersey,” added Addabbo.

Thomas Mancuso, chairman of The BAD Investment Co, which invests in so-called “sin stocks,” including casino and online gaming companies, agreed. “Overall, it is beneficial for the gaming industry to allow sports betting in New York, as it will attract new gamblers and grow the gaming industry given the convenience and population that now has access to legalized sports betting. said Mancuso.

“The tax rate is so interesting because sports betting is such a low-profit business,” noted Matthew Waters, a reporter who covers the sports gaming industry for the Legal Sports Report. “Sportsbooks operate at a holding rate of 5% to 7%, which means they pay out 93% to 95% of the total amount, the profit for online sportsbooks is even less,” due to the lack of additional income from hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, etc. available for gambling houses.

But the relatively high tax rate, the second-highest tax rate on Pennsylvania gambling income at 36%, won’t stop most gambling companies from doing business in New York, all market participants agreed.

Moreover, unlike other states such as Pennsylvania, New York does not offer tax credits for marketing and promotional expenses necessary to attract and acquire customers in such a competitive market. For most, it is worth losing money in the short term by getting the gamblers on the betting platform and in other, higher margins.

“DraftKings has a three-year plan and they have no intention of being profitable in New York,” added Waters of Legal Sports Report. “DraftKings will go hard in the National Football League in New York, but WynnBET, for example, which is already active in New Jersey, has no intention of going hard after New York. With the tax rate, it won’t be easy to make money on sports betting in New York.”

“Tennis brought in $9.20 million in Colorado alone in November, table tennis brought in $7.8 million.” by means of Matthew Waters, Legal Sports Book

Streamlined revenue model

What sets New York’s gambling account apart from those in New Jersey or Pennsylvania is that the revenue goes through the state and not through the gaming provider, Addabbo added.

“This model is built on the New Hampshire model where revenue goes through the state, not a casino operator, it’s a streamlining of revenue,” Senator Addabbo said. “This is the model we have been working on with the former governor and I have to give credit to the Hochul administration, who informed me yesterday, for continuing this despite the handover after Governor Cuomo’s resignation.”

New York, with seven major professional sports teams statewide (The New York Giants and New York Jets play in nearby East Rutherford, New Jersey, but have large New York fanbases), is worth losing money in the short term if you go to New York.

More than just football

“Once the gambler is in the app, they will see all the other betting options available,” added Waters of Legal Sports Report. “If you just look at Colorado, where NFL is the top gambling sport, then at the bottom of the list you have tennis and even table tennis, which are great for in-game betting. Tennis brought in $9.20 million in Colorado alone in November, table tennis brought in $7.8 million.

In addition, “you see a huge correlation between sports betting and table games,” Waters said.

While New York law doesn’t allow betting on mobile or online table games, also known as i-gaming, at this time, state senator Addabbo is already thinking ahead. “We will continuously evaluate the model,” he said. “I’m already talking about including horse racing and i-gaming in this law.”

As the NFL enters its final game of the regular season, the playoffs that follow, culminating in Super Bowl LVI — the most heavily bet on sporting event in the US — all agree the timing couldn’t have been better.

“We were hoping to get approval for the Super Bowl,” said Senator Addabbo. “I’m happy to get the play-offs in the mix as well.”

Read More: Vice-Focused BAD Investment ETF Launches For $15

Rate this article Rate this article:

ready to start? Download Capital.com

The Difference Between Trading Assets and CFDs

The main difference between CFD trading and trading assets such as commodities and stocks is that when you trade on a CFD you do not own the underlying asset.

You can still profit if the market moves in your favor, or lose if it moves against you. In traditional trading, however, you enter into a contract to exchange legal ownership of the individual stock or commodities for money, and you hold it until you sell it again.

CFDs are leveraged products, meaning you only need to deposit a percentage of the full value of the CFD trade to open a position. But in traditional trading, you buy the assets for the full amount. In the UK there is no stamp duty on CFD trading, but there is when you buy shares, for example.

CFDs attract overnight fees to hold the trades (unless you use 1-1 leverage), making them more suitable for short term trading opportunities. Stocks and commodities are normally bought and held for longer. You may also pay a brokerage commission or fees when you buy and sell assets directly and need a place to store them securely.

Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material on this website is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinion expressed on this page does not constitute a recommendation of Capital Com or its agents. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page, you do so entirely at your own risk.