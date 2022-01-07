The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s rescue of England in Sydney

There are few sports where the pain lasts as long as that of the cricket team on the wrong side of a thump in a series of five tests.

A knockout from a football, rugby, tennis or tiddly winks tournament is instantaneous. You can play golf in a maximum of four days, two if you’ve been really bad. Missed an Olympic medal? Take the next flight home and skip the closing ceremony.

But, as has become the norm on trips to Australia, England must pass two dead rubber tests, despite the ash being lost as soon as possible.

That’s not to say that these matches don’t have drama, story, or consequence. There are faces to save, careers to save and points to prove.

Few are willing to prove that as clearly as Jonny Bairstow.

Like Stuart Broad, who came out of the cold 24 hours earlier to register England’s first five-wicket-haul of the series, Bairstow hit back at the decision to leave him out for the first two games with a daring hundred – England’s also first of the tour – on day three of the fourth Test in Sydney.

It’s an innings that may have saved Bairstow’s Test career. With England ready to rebuild after this latest humiliation of Ashes, he could have played in his last run.

Like Broad, Bairstow is a nemesis, one who thrives in the pressures of battle and never steps back – even when harassed by an excited spectator on his way to the locker room.

They are also two players who have spanned a generation of English misery down under. Yes, Broad was part of the victorious 2010-11 squad, but the lone win he took on that tour remains his only success in four trips to Australia.

Bairstow is on his third tour, during which time Australia is 12-0 behind England. In 2017-18, he had to endure the humiliation of being accused of ‘headbutting’ to Cameron Bancroft.

But while Broad has been an automatic choice for most of his career and is only now having to be furious at his easing, Bairstow has been clinging to his fingernails for over two years.

Between the Boxing Day Test of 2013 and the Ashes final game in 2019, Bairstow played in 57 of the 73 English Tests. Only five players were more common.

Since he was dropped after that last home run against Australia – an omission that at the time felt like it could be terminal – he has been recalled five times to hit at three different positions.

It’s indicative of a career in which England’s constant fiddling with Bairstow’s wing role has caused damage that is difficult to quantify. He has batted in every position from three to eight and held in 49 of his 80 tests.

He’s not innocent. His rise to become one of the best hitters in the world has also coincided with a slump in his test form, but it’s also worth remembering that only two men – Matt Prior and the great Les Ames – average more with the bat when holding wicket in at least five Tests for England.

When asked if his in-out, up-down relationship with the test team had prevented him from optimizing his skills, Bairstow said it was “very tricky” to answer, perhaps stopping him from saying what he really wanted to say.

“That’s not for me to decide,” he said. “Of course everyone wants to be settled. At the moment changes are happening and the batting arrangement is not as arranged as everyone would like.”

This latest recall might never have happened had it not been for the collapse of Ollie Pope’s game. After two Tests with drinks and no meaningful cricket since early November, Bairstow’s 35 and five in the third Test in Melbourne did not suggest his first Test hundred in more than three years was ahead.

But on a field in Sydney, spitting like a snake at times and reduced to 36-4 with England by a bloodthirsty attack in Australia, Bairstow once again showed his stomach for the fight.

A defiant partnership with Ben Stokes, who himself shivered from a side load, evoked memories of their riotous 399 stand against South Africa in Cape Town nearly six years ago today.

It was on Stokes’ side that Bairstow stared at the offending spectator, who was startled when Bairstow reacted.

And it was later, after being hit on the thumb by a poisonous lift from Pat Cummins, that Bairstow doubled up on the counter-attack, taking 20 runs from the next 12 balls he was dealt.

At 99 going into the day’s final, Bairstow faced the prospect of a short century of sleep. With Cummins the bowler again, Bairstow reached his seventh test ton in scenes reminiscent of Steve Waugh doing the same at such a late stage on the same ground 19 years ago.

The celebrations, which ran almost all the way to England’s dressing room, screaming and punching the air, no doubt came with the added emotion of this test that began on the anniversary of the death of his father David, who committed suicide in 1998.

“I’m very, very proud. It’s been hard work,” said Bairstow.

“I felt I could still do it. That’s exactly why you keep playing and pushing, and showing up every day to practice.”

What could this mean for the future of Bairstow and England?

He is still only 32 – just a year older than captain Joe Root – and his seven Test hundreds is more than anyone else currently in the Test lineup bar Root and Stokes.

If England are rebuilding their batting lineup and can give Bairstow the security, responsibility and sense of appreciation that comes with a solid and defined role on the team, he is sure to remain one of the best hitters in the country.

This is a man who once scored 1,470 runs in the 2016 calendar year while holding wicket at the same time. His batting average is eight runs better with the gloves than without and he can be recovered behind the stumps for the fifth Test in Hobart.

For now, however, he can be content with his rescue in Sydney.

“For me, that’s how I’d like to look back in 20 years when I’ve had a pint,” he said. “It’s the moments when you stood up to the other ten guys in the locker room.

“That’s when you have to dig deep. It’s the moments when you look at yourself and say ‘what am I about, where am I from, what’s the bit in the tank that keeps me coming back?'”

Bairstow is back and could be an important piece of the puzzle for England in building a future.

Here’s Johnny.