Why Steve Spurrier Thinks Georgia Football Will Beat Alabama Football
Florida States Defense Planted So Many Hits Danny Wuerffel from Florida during their regular 1996 season game that the senior quarterbacks brother couldn’t bear to watch.
I got such a beating that my little brother Ben was crying in the stands, Wuerffelwrote in his book, Tales from the Gator Swamp.
FSU sacked Wuerffel six times in Florida’s 24-21 loss to the No. 2 Seminoles on November 30, 1996.
The following week, Gators coach Steve Spurrier shifted the attack from Florida to the shotgun formation after confirming with Wuerffel and center Wyley Ritch that they could manage the switch.
I had been pretty stupid not to enter the shotgun attack (earlier), Spurrier told me this week. It seemed like we were going up and down the field without using the shotgun, but against a fierce pass rush the shotgun is an advantage, no doubt about it.
Armed with the new formation, Florida ushered in Alabama’s defense, 45-30, in the SEC Championship Game. That propelled UF to a rematch against FSU in the Sugar Bowl. The Gators caught a few breaks in other games that involved high-ranking teams, meaning they were able to capture the national title by beating the Seminoles.
Two Florida offensive tackles injured before the first meeting played in the rematch, and Wuerffel threw three shotgun touchdown passes in Florida’s52-20 Sugar bowl triumphthat’s one of the most memorable reversals in a college football rematch.
Spurrier expects another rematch reversal when No. 1 Alabama (13-1) takes on No. 3 Georgia (13-1) in the National Championship on Monday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Indianapolis.
The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 41-24 to win SEC Championship on December 4, but Spurrier has been bullish on Bulldogs title chances all season, and the first result didn’t stop his thinking.
“The idea is that maybe the football gods will smile at them this time,” said Spurrier.
Nick Saban’s history in rematches
A rematch played in the national championship is unusual, but not unique.
WANT MORE OPINIONS FROM BLAKE TOPPMEYER?: Subscribe to the SEC Unfiltered Newsletter for Exclusive Columns
Nick Saban won his third National Championship overall and his second in Alabama when the Crimson Tide defeated LSU 21-0 in the BCS National Championship to close out the 2011 season after losing to LSU 9-6 during the regular season.
I don’t know there is anything I can really take from that experience that will have any effect or impact on this one, Saban said.
Nevertheless, Saban has done well in rematch games. Before that national championship reversal, he ruined Tennessees national championship hopes while coaching LSUs in 2001.
MORE FROM STEVE SPURRIER:Former Florida coach’s favorite win over Tennessee Football may surprise you
The Vols defeated LSU at home 26-18 in September of that season before losing 31-20 to Sabans Tigers for the SEC Championship, while sitting at number 2.
“We’ve long strived to gain the kind of respect for our team that you get from beating a team like this,” said Saban, who was in his second season with LSU, after that game.
TOPPMEYER:Why this Alabama football team reminds me of a certain reptile
Now Georgia is striving for respect.
Alabama has won seven national championships since Georgia’s 1980 team delivered its last national title.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is 0-4 against his former boss Saban. The most tantalizing of those four defeats: Georgia led Alabama 13-0 at halftime of the national championship four years ago before losing 26-23 in overtime.
How Steve Spurrier Expects Georgia To Adjust Its Defense
Georgia had a freestyle at Alabama in Atlanta. Land the punch, and it could have knocked the Tide out of the playoff. But much like Alabamas 2011 regular season loss to LSU, sniffing on the first swing doesn’t have to be fatal.
Despite pressuring Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on 16 pass attempts, Georgia never fired him during the first meeting, according to Pro Football Focus. And the Alabamas’ fast wide receivers, led by Jameson Williams, made the Bulldogs’ defensive backs look low.
Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns.
I think Georgia is going to do something different with their defense. After they play the first time, they’re going to say we can’t be in these zones and we have to put pressure on the quarterback somehow, said Spurrier, who coached five times in rematch games the same season as the coach. in Florida or South Carolina, winning the second episode twice.
THE CHANCES:What is the Alabama vs. Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship??
While coaches can make adjustments prior to rematches, as Spurrier did with his swap to the shotgun, he said winning a sequel isn’t about rewriting strategy.
So, which type of team has the advantage in a rematch?
Best team, Spurrier said with a chuckle. The best team has the advantage.
Blake Toppmeyer is anSEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer. If you like Blakes coverage, consider: a digital subscription that gives you access to everything.
