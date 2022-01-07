Novak Djokovic, wife speaks out after tennis star denied entry to Australia over COVID vaccine controversy





As Novak Djokovic waits in a Melbourne hotel to see if he will be deported or can stay in Australia, he and his wife have thanked his supporters for their support. On his Instagram storyDjokovic thanked people around the world “for your continued support”, noting that he “can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.” MORE: Novak Djokovic vaccine controversy, explained His wife, Jelena Djokovic, also thanked the tennis star’s fans on Twitter. She said she was “taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) right now for all that is happening.” The one law we all have to respect across every line is love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake, but a powerful force. Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022 “The only law we all have to respect across all borders is love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake, but a powerful force,” Jelena Djokovic wrote on Twitter. MORE: Serena Williams out for 2022 Australian Open Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, a day after being given a medical clearance to play at the Australian Open, despite the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Following an uproar in the nation, Djokovic was stopped on entry and his visa was canceled after the Australian Border Force noticed an error in his medical waiver application. He will remain at the Park Hotel, where migrant detainees reside, until Monday, when his visa refusal is appealed. Australia requires everyone entering the country to be vaccinated, and as such, Australian Open participants were also required to be vaccinated. Medical exemptions require acute circumstances to avoid quarantine when you enter the country. Djokovic’s medical exemption had been approved by two medical panels organized by Tennis Australia and the State of Victoria, but the ABF said he had no evidence to support his need for an exemption. Djokovic has spoken out against vaccinations in general, although he has not publicly stated whether he received the COVID-19 vaccine.According to the BBCDjokovic already said in April 2020 that he was “against vaccination” before later commenting that he is not an expert and would have an “open mind”. He also said he would not be vaccinated to travel or participate in competitions. MORE: Who has won the most Grand Slams in men’s tennis? Djokovic is not the only player to have encountered difficulties entering the country for the Australian Open, as theAssociated Press reported two other people involved in the tournament were also under investigation for visa issues. One of them is Renata Voracova, a doubles player from the Czech Republic. The countries embassy in Australia announced she has decided to leave the tournament and go home after being held in the same hotel as Djokovic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/tennis/news/novak-djokovic-wife-tennis-star-australia-covid-vaccine/oz7xp4wk0yax1riniiqoooe9u The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos