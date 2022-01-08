Bangladesh test victory over New Zealand is good for world cricket: Taylor





It was good for the world cricket that New Zealand lost to Bangladesh in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, according to veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. The Bangladesh team surprised New Zealand, the current World Test Champions, by beating them by eight wickets in the first of the two-match series. Bangladesh ended the hosts’ 17-match winning streak in exhibition games in their own backyard. “If you look at it from a neutral point of view, I think it was good for world cricket. I think the arrival of Bangladesh, a proud nation with a lot of proud history, for the game of cricket and test cricket, I don’t think this is a bad result. Of course we were disappointed that we didn’t organize a match. We were outplayed all the time, but I think we need Bangladesh to be a thriving country for Test cricket to survive,” Taylor said in the press interview . Now trailing 1-0, Taylor plans to end the game’s longest format on a high by tying the series in the second Test at the Hagley Oval from January 9-13. “We are a nil behind, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket but it’s also a ground where we know how we’re going to play and we’ve had a lot of success here. I just asked if it’s a normal wicket and he said ‘yes’.” The conditions at Hagley Oval are better suited to the bowling attack in New Zealand than those at Bay Oval, the 37-year-old believes. “I think it will bounce and wear all the time and there will be a lot of grass on it. The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters will have to put in a better effort than we did on the Mount. I think these conditions will give us a lot more then give birth on the mountain. We know what to expect and that is the positive of being at home and on a field where we have played a lot of cricket.” Taylor’s 112 appearances for New Zealand will put him on par with left arm spinner Daniel Vettori, who has 112 tests to his name. His last international match will be played on April 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, after the Bangladesh Test series. Taylor will also play ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands after the Bangladesh Test series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/sports/bangladeshs-test-win-new-zealand-good-world-cricket-taylor-1503036912.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos