On the eve of College Football Playoff expansion talks, Big Ten’s Kevin Warren was determined that Power 5 champions should qualify





INDIANAPOLIS — As the College Football Playoff management committee prepares to continue discussions on Saturday about expanding the current four-team format, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN he remains steadfast in his belief that the Power 5 conference champions should automatically qualify for a spot in the future. Saturday’s meeting will be the seventh in-person meeting the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick have had since the proposed 12-team format was announced in June. Automatic bidding remains one of the bottlenecks. “It’s just really important that we have the automatic qualifiers for the five conferences,” Warren said on Friday. “It’s just the demands of the schedule… and I’m convinced that if you’re crowned the Big Ten champion you should have the chance to compete in a national championship.… That’s where I feel strong now that I’m standing here today.”

1 Related The original proposal suggested a 12-team model that includes the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next six highest-ranked teams. The format was developed by a working group consisting of Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Swarbrick, and Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson. Thompson told ESPN this week that “there isn’t a huge difference” between what was originally proposed and the so-called “five-plus-one” model that sees the Power 5 conference champions and one Group of 5 champion a playoff spot. would guarantee. Still, some Group of 5 commissioners have expressed their public support for the original model, as it is a step in eliminating the label they all loathe, while also preventing the possibility of a lower-ranked Power 5 champion. reward with a play-off spot. This year, Pac-12 champion Utah was ranked number 11 in the latest CFP rankings, followed by ACC champion Pitt at number 12. “I fought in that room for two years — biased — to get to the six and six, which represented 60 institutions, and so I’m not willing to just walk away and give that up,” Thompson said. “And on the same note, what qualified certain other conference champions to be guaranteed a spot that if they haven’t achieved it in six, seven years, why do they deserve that guaranteed entry? Just because they won that league?” The first thing that could expand the CFP would be the 2024 season, but to change it before the contract expires after the 2025 season, all conferences would have to agree. Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, told ESPN: “There are some differences that need to be bridged in some way. Obviously we have made our position known that we believe a playoff that only favored “Giving positions to someone based on their brand, based on who they are is not credible and wouldn’t be legitimate playoffs. If you can name one that does that somewhere, let me know.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33014537/on-eve-college-football-playoff-expansion-talks-big-ten-kevin-warren-steadfast-power-5-champions-qualify The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos