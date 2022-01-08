Sports
Novak Djokovic Exemption: Tennis Australia Letter Reveals Tennis Star Received Wrong Advice
A leaked letter written by Tennis Australia gave unvaccinated players the wrong information about their ability to enter the country.
A leaked document from Tennis Australia (TA) reportedly revealed that the organization falsely informed unvaccinated players that they could enter the country for the Australian Open if they had contracted Covid in the past six months.
The Herald Sun exclusively reported unvaccinated players were told in December that they had to prove they’d had the virus in the past six months in order to be exempted from entering the country and competing in the first grand slam of the United States. year.
That is despite the federal government informing Tennis Australia that previous infections were not covered in the medical exemption guidelines. Letters from Federal Health Secretary Greg Hunt sent to TA in November are said to show that the governing body was aware of this caveat before issuing any advice to players.
Novak Djokovic’s team is said to have applied for his visa based on a recent Covid infection – but his visa was canceled because it was not a valid reason for a vaccination waiver.
It emerged Friday night that Czech double star Renata Voracova had also had her visa revoked for the same reason as Djokovic and was being held by Border Police officials at the Park Hotel in Carlton.
That’s despite the 38-year-old No. 80 doubles world champion already being allowed into the country and even playing an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne.
The letter from Tennis Australia stated that players would require a medical waiver certificate abroad and a second waiver signed either by an Australian doctor or a panel of expert medical staff.
“Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after July 31, 2021), where vaccination may be delayed until six months after infection,” it said under the caption “Valid Reasons for a Temporary Medical Exemption.”
“If you fall into this category, please provide the laboratory PCR result of the first positive test, antibody levels if available and evidence of previous or subsequent vaccinations if relevant.
“The current ATAGI guideline for those who have recently had a Covid infection is to be vaccinated as soon as you have recovered from the acute illness.
“It would also help the independent panel if you can provide a letter from your doctor or public health authority as to why you did not receive a full dose of an approved vaccination following a Covid-19 infection.”
Correspondence with players who advised them on the instructions of the federal government made no mention that a Covid infection in the past six months was in fact not a valid reason for a vaccination waiver.
In a statement to the Herald Sun on Friday night, TA denied having misled players.
“We have always been consistent in our communication with players that vaccination is the best course of action – not just as the right thing to do to protect themselves and others, but also as the best way to ensure they can get into Australia. We completely reject that the playing group has been knowingly misled,” the statement said.
TA’s letter was sent after Mr. Hunt wrote to TA CEO Craig Tiley in late November to say that a recent infection would not exempt players.
“The Australian Border Force has advised that people should be fully vaccinated as defined by ATAGI (the National Vaccine Advisory Body) in order to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,” Mr Hunt wrote.
“With regard to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who have contracted Covid-19 in the past six months and wish to enter Australia from abroad and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved or recognized vaccine are not eligible. be taken. fully vaccinated.”
Mr Hunt specifically reiterated to Mr Tiley that “major sporting events” were at the mercy of “relevant jurisdiction” and that Tennis Australia should ensure that it worked with officials from the Australian Border Force to ensure players were eligible to participate. to take.
“We encourage travelers to consult the requirements of the state or territory they wish to enter to participate in the Australian Open introductory events and the Summer Series to ensure they can meet the relevant eligibility requirements,” he wrote.
“I encourage sports organisations, including Tennis Australia, to work with the Australian Border Force, state and territory health authorities and venues to plan Covid-safe events, including for international travel where relevant.”
It is not known whether Mr Tiley communicated this to Djokovic or his team ahead of the Serb’s attempt to enter the country.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has squared the blame for the Djokovic fiasco on Tennis Australia.
“Tennis Australia said he could play and that’s fine, that’s their decision, but we’ll call at the border,” Morrison said on Thursday. “The rules will be made known to all travelers.
“They get on a plane because they believe they will be able to meet those requirements and if they can’t, they can’t come in. That’s just how the rules work.
“If you let people make public statements about what they say they have and what they’re going to do and what their claims are, they draw a lot of attention to themselves.
“Whoever does that, well, they can expect to be asked more questions than others. That’s how Border Force works. They are not featured at all.”
