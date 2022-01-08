Connecticut preschool hockey player dies after collision

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) A Connecticut 10th grade hockey player has died after falling on the ice and being cut in the neck by another player’s skate during a game, school officials and police said.

The accident happened Thursday when the junior varsity team from Brunswick School, a boys’ preparatory school in Greenwich, played St. Lukes School, a private coeducational school based in New Canaan.

St. Lukes identified the player as Teddy Balkind on Friday. He fell on the ice and the other player was unable to stop and collided with him, police capt said. Mark Zuccerella of Greenwich Friday.

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said in a statement that Balkind suffered a cut on his neck. He said those at the game described the game as completely normal and unremarkable in the game of hockey.

I would like to commend our medical, coaching and security personnel for all they did in the most appalling circumstances to support the boy until the ambulance arrived, Philip wrote.

There were no classes Friday due to a snowstorm, but St. Luke’s school principal Mark Davis said the building would be open in the afternoon so the community could gather to mourn.

There are no words suitable for this moment, and I know we will all support each other as best we can, he said.