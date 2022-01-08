Sports
Missing Kohli’s intensity, Pant’s slog, SA’s role advantage
Before this match, India had played five Tests in Johannesburg, winning two and drawing three. Their first defeat at Wanderers was due to a combination of factors, from Rishabh Pant’s hara-kiri and a porous mid-order to South Africa benefiting from the heavy roll and poor catch. The absence of Virat Kohli also turned out to be a major factor.
missing Kohli
India not only missed their best hitter on a treacherous field, they were also robbed of its leadership intensity. Even during an extended fallow spell, Kohli has scored 30s and 40s and as captain he enjoys tight quarters, as demonstrated during India’s win over South Africa at Wanderers in 2018 and more recently against England at Lords last year. As South Africa progressed to victory, shoulders began to slump in the field. No one tried to intimidate Dean Elgar with an in-your-face attitude. After the hosts passed 200, India started going through the motions quite a bit.
Pant’s hara-kiri
That was the difference between setting South Africa a victory target they thought was achievable and taking the lead to around 300 and making it almost improbable for the hosts. In difficult circumstances, in a low-scoring game, those 60 runs could have mattered a lot.
Pant ran into trouble after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put their bodies on the line playing for their careers and more importantly, playing for the team. They were beaten, but did not flinch. But no sooner had Kagiso softened Rabada Pant with a bouncer than he stormed off the track and got out in an ugly waft. Contrary to popular belief, the wicketkeeper batsman has a pretty good defense and when he uses his attacking talent judiciously, he takes the game away from the opposing team, as he did against Australia in the Gabba last year. But lately, mindless layoffs have been piling up, suggesting Pant isn’t learning from his mistakes.
Porous middle order
A first innings mid-order implosion cost India a lot of money in this game. Only 23 points had been scored between Pujara, Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, as the tourists at one point dropped to 91/4 from 49/1. In the first Test as well, India’s middle order failed to deliver. But Rahul’s century and Mayank Agarwal’s half-century had primed them for victory. At Wanderers, India’s opening partnership didn’t go well and except for Ravichandran Ashwins knocking on the first dig and Pujara and Rahanes fighting in the second, there wasn’t much resistance.
bad catch
This has been a recurring theme. A flyout with pants proved crucial as Shardul Thakur also failed to hold onto a catch-and-bowd opportunity from Temba Bavuma, with the latter yet to open his account. Given South Africa’s soft underbelly and the fact that Bavuma is their most consistent batsman in the series along with Elgar, it was a costly drop. At 180/3 and 240 to get, the game was still fairly open. India had dropped more than 30 catches during their tour of Australia last season. They also dropped a few in the first Test against South Africa. Day three at Wanderers didn’t take half a chance at a leg slip, with Rassie van der Dussen netting an Ashwin delivery to zero.
Rolling advantage
On a pitch with variable bounce and some visible cracks, the hosts enjoyed the advantage of the back-to-back heavy rolling, before starting their chase on the third day and the fourth night. Using a heavy roller settles the field for about an hour, neutering the demons and the hosts both yesterday and today.
Siraj’s injury
A hamstring injury on the first day made Mohammed Siraj virtually ineffective in this test. The fast bowler came back to bowl a little on day two, but he was hitting 80mph. He threw only 9.5 overs in the first innings and only six overs in the second. With his natural inbound deliveries, a fully fit Siraj could have put more difficult questions to Elgar as the ball left the southpaw. His injury was a blow to his team.
Rahul’s captaincy
Rahul probably didn’t get the proper prep time to lead India for the first time, as Kohli’s decision to withdraw from the second Test due to a back injury came just hours before the start of the match. A good half century into the first innings showed that as a batsman, Rahul was not overstretched by the extra responsibility. But under pressure, especially while chasing South Africa in the second innings, his captaincy left a lot to be desired. The game on the fourth day got off to a late start, thanks to the rain and when play eventually resumed in cloudy conditions, India didn’t pre-use their only swing bowler, Shardul. Shardul also had his tail up after a seven-for in the first innings. When he finally came in today, after playing nine overs, South Africa had already got into the rhythm. Giving Ashwin just two overs today and removing him when the off spinner got into a nice rhythm, with moisture on the top floor of the field, didn’t bode well for India either. And Elgar was allowed to pick his singles freely on the 45.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/where-india-lost-2nd-test-vs-south-africa-wanderers-7710438/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]