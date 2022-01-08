Missing Kohli’s intensity, Pant’s slog, SA’s role advantage

Before this match, India had played five Tests in Johannesburg, winning two and drawing three. Their first defeat at Wanderers was due to a combination of factors, from Rishabh Pant’s hara-kiri and a porous mid-order to South Africa benefiting from the heavy roll and poor catch. The absence of Virat Kohli also turned out to be a major factor.

missing Kohli

India not only missed their best hitter on a treacherous field, they were also robbed of its leadership intensity. Even during an extended fallow spell, Kohli has scored 30s and 40s and as captain he enjoys tight quarters, as demonstrated during India’s win over South Africa at Wanderers in 2018 and more recently against England at Lords last year. As South Africa progressed to victory, shoulders began to slump in the field. No one tried to intimidate Dean Elgar with an in-your-face attitude. After the hosts passed 200, India started going through the motions quite a bit.

Pant’s hara-kiri

That was the difference between setting South Africa a victory target they thought was achievable and taking the lead to around 300 and making it almost improbable for the hosts. In difficult circumstances, in a low-scoring game, those 60 runs could have mattered a lot.

South Africa’s Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate winning the second cricket test between South Africa and India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)

Pant ran into trouble after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put their bodies on the line playing for their careers and more importantly, playing for the team. They were beaten, but did not flinch. But no sooner had Kagiso softened Rabada Pant with a bouncer than he stormed off the track and got out in an ugly waft. Contrary to popular belief, the wicketkeeper batsman has a pretty good defense and when he uses his attacking talent judiciously, he takes the game away from the opposing team, as he did against Australia in the Gabba last year. But lately, mindless layoffs have been piling up, suggesting Pant isn’t learning from his mistakes.

Porous middle order

A first innings mid-order implosion cost India a lot of money in this game. Only 23 points had been scored between Pujara, Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, as the tourists at one point dropped to 91/4 from 49/1. In the first Test as well, India’s middle order failed to deliver. But Rahul’s century and Mayank Agarwal’s half-century had primed them for victory. At Wanderers, India’s opening partnership didn’t go well and except for Ravichandran Ashwins knocking on the first dig and Pujara and Rahanes fighting in the second, there wasn’t much resistance.

bad catch

This has been a recurring theme. A flyout with pants proved crucial as Shardul Thakur also failed to hold onto a catch-and-bowd opportunity from Temba Bavuma, with the latter yet to open his account. Given South Africa’s soft underbelly and the fact that Bavuma is their most consistent batsman in the series along with Elgar, it was a costly drop. At 180/3 and 240 to get, the game was still fairly open. India had dropped more than 30 catches during their tour of Australia last season. They also dropped a few in the first Test against South Africa. Day three at Wanderers didn’t take half a chance at a leg slip, with Rassie van der Dussen netting an Ashwin delivery to zero.

Rolling advantage

On a pitch with variable bounce and some visible cracks, the hosts enjoyed the advantage of the back-to-back heavy rolling, before starting their chase on the third day and the fourth night. Using a heavy roller settles the field for about an hour, neutering the demons and the hosts both yesterday and today.

Siraj’s injury

A hamstring injury on the first day made Mohammed Siraj virtually ineffective in this test. The fast bowler came back to bowl a little on day two, but he was hitting 80mph. He threw only 9.5 overs in the first innings and only six overs in the second. With his natural inbound deliveries, a fully fit Siraj could have put more difficult questions to Elgar as the ball left the southpaw. His injury was a blow to his team.

Rahul’s captaincy

Rahul probably didn’t get the proper prep time to lead India for the first time, as Kohli’s decision to withdraw from the second Test due to a back injury came just hours before the start of the match. A good half century into the first innings showed that as a batsman, Rahul was not overstretched by the extra responsibility. But under pressure, especially while chasing South Africa in the second innings, his captaincy left a lot to be desired. The game on the fourth day got off to a late start, thanks to the rain and when play eventually resumed in cloudy conditions, India didn’t pre-use their only swing bowler, Shardul. Shardul also had his tail up after a seven-for in the first innings. When he finally came in today, after playing nine overs, South Africa had already got into the rhythm. Giving Ashwin just two overs today and removing him when the off spinner got into a nice rhythm, with moisture on the top floor of the field, didn’t bode well for India either. And Elgar was allowed to pick his singles freely on the 45.