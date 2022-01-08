College football national championship betting nuggets





As of Wednesday, Georgia is a three-point favorite in the College Football Playoff National Championship game over Alabama. It is the third time since 2010 that Alabama has been an underdog. Each of the previous two times came against Georgia, and each of the previous two times, Alabama won by at least 17 points. Alabama was a six-point underdog in the first meeting. It ended a 92-game run in which Alabama preferred, the longest run by any team since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. The total is also up three points from the first meeting. Georgia-Alabama Meeting Opportunities This Season Date Line Total December 4 UGA -6 49 January 10 UGA -3 51.5 Alabama is 6-4 outright and 6-3-1 ATS as an underdog under Nick Saban, including 5-1 outright and ATS since his sophomore season in 2008. Alabama as Underdog under Nick Saban Year Opponent Scatter Result 2021 vs 3 Georgia +3 ? 2021 vs 1 Georgia +6.5 Won 41-24 2015 at 8 Georgia +1 Won 38-10 2009 vs 1 Florida +5 Won 32-13 2008 on 2 Florida +10 Lost 31-20 2008 on 3 Georgia +6.5 Won 41-30 2008 at 9 Clemson +4.5 Won 34-10 2007 on 25 Auburn +6 Lost 17-10 2007 3 LSU +7 Lost 41-34 2007 20 Tennessee +1 Won 41-17 2007 in the state of Florida +2 Lost 21-14 Team Alabama 2 Oklahoma 15 Ohio state 16 Boise State 18 Georgia 23 Both teams are favorites all season. Alabama and Georgia are alternating favorites for college football betting at Caesars Sportsbook all season. Favorites for CFB betting this season When Who Opened-Oct. 9 Alabama Dec 10 4 Georgia Dec 5-31 Alabama Current Georgia Georgia’s title chances peaked at 10-1 in May and they went into the season at +750. Alabama’s odds were as long as +650 entering the SEC championship game. UGA ala open +1000 +300 Season starts +750 +260 After week 6 +130 +200 For the SEC title game -220 +650 Participate in play-off +135 +120

1 Related Since 2008, six teams have competed in bowl games after meeting in the regular season. The teams that won the first meeting all lost the second meeting, ATS 1-5, including LSU’s loss to Alabama in the 2011 National Championship game. Nick Saban is downright 3-0 and ATS in his career when he faces a team for the second time in one season (1-0 with Alabama, 2-0 with LSU). This marks the third time since the FBS/FCS split in 1978 that the No. 1 team (Alabama) has been an underdog against a team it defeated in the regular season (Georgia). Each of the previous two times, the lower-ranking favored team won in a blowout. Team Scatter Opponent Result Alabama 2021 +3 3 Georgia ? 2011 LSU +1.5 2 Alabama Lost 21-0 1996 Florida state +3.5 3 Florida Lost 52-20 The last time the AP No. 1 team was an underdog was on November 9, 2019 when No. 1 LSU was a 5-point underdog on No. 2 Alabama. LSU won 46-41. Nick Saban was the underdog only once in his career at the AP No. 1 team. Alabama was a 10-point underdog to #2 Florida in the 2008 SEC championship game, losing 31-20. Favorites have played the national championship in two consecutive years after going 0-5 ATS in the first five years of the playoff. Favorites in National Championship Match – Since 2014 (Playoff Era) Year Team Scatter Result Indoor? 2021 Georgia -2 ? ? 2020 Alabama -9.5 Won Yes 2019 LSU -4.5 Won Yes 2018 Alabama -5.5 Lost new 2017 Alabama -3.5 Won new 2016 Alabama -6 Lost new 2015 Alabama -6.5 Won new 2014 Oregon -6.5 Lost new Alabama aspires to be the third team since 2001 to win a national championship after being the favorite for preseason betting (Alabama 2017, 2004 USC). The preseason favorites are 2-6 outright and 1-7 ATS in title games during that period, including 0-4 ATS in the College Football Playoff era. Year Team Result 2021 Alabama ? 2019 Clemson Lost 2018 Alabama Lost 2017 Alabama Won 2016 Alabama Lost 2005 USC Lost 2004 USC Won 2003 Oklahoma Lost 2002 Miami Lost Kirby Smart is 45-34-1 ATS in Georgia. Unders are 43-36-1. He is 5-2 ATS in bowl games. Nick Saban is 112-87-5 ATS in his career with Alabama. Unders are 101-197-4. He is 11-9 ATS in bowl games. For their career, they are two of the top five active Power 5 coaches from an ATS perspective (min. three seasons). Best ATS Percentage by Active Power 5 Coach – Min. 3 seasons Coach file pc% PJ Fleck 64-43-3 .598 Jeff Brohm 54-39-4 .596 Matt Campbell 71-52-3 .577 Kirby Smart 45-34-1 .570 Nick Saban 182-138-5 .569 The over is 9-1 in the last 10 encounters, including 4-0 in the last four.

Kirby Smart is 8-2-1 ATS when the line falls between +3 and -3.

Alabama is 4-1 ATS against top-5 teams in the last two seasons (three consecutive covers).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/chalk/story/_/id/33014393/college-football-national-championship-betting-nuggets-alabama-vs-georgia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos