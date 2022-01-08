‘It’s like a prison,’ says Czech tennis player detained with Djokovic





Prague (AFP) Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who was placed in the same Melbourne detention center as Novak Djokovic after their Australian visa was revoked, said Friday her stay felt like “being in jail”.

Voracova entered Australia on an exemption from the country’s strict pandemic rules, as did Djokovic, but both ended up in detention after authorities changed their minds. “I’m in a room with nowhere to go,” 38-year-old Voracova, 81st in doubles, told Czech daily DNES and Sport. “My window is closed properly, I can’t open it five centimeters. “And there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is pretty funny. Maybe they thought I would jump and run,” Voracova added, calling the hotel “a better dorm”. “They bring me food and there is a guard in the hallway. You have to report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison.” Voracova was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and was allowed an exemption at the end of last year after she recovered from the disease. “The federal officials let me in right away. I was detained at the Victoria State checkpoint when they sent my papers somewhere, but then they confirmed I could get in without any problems.” She even managed to play a doubles at the WTA event in Melbourne leading up to the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. On Thursday, local authorities revoked her visa, questioned her for several hours and sent her to quarantine at the Park Hotel in Melbourne. “It felt like being in an action movie and it wasn’t pleasant at all,” said Voracova, who has won 11 WTA doubles titles during her career. Unlike world number one, Djokovic, who is wary of vaccines, who awaits a court ruling on his options to take a record 21st Grand Slam title, Voracova plans to return home to go. “I would have to apply for a new visa and wait a week, locked up in a hotel, with no training…it makes no sense,” she said. “So I’m waiting for a permit (to leave), maybe Saturday.” Voracova said she may have ended up in detention for the attention to Djokovic. “I don’t understand why they would come to me after a week and say, look, the rules that were in place no longer apply.” But she had no grudge against the Serbian star. “I would like them to let him play. We are athletes, we came here to play tennis and not to settle disputes behind the scenes,” Voracova said. She also praised Djokovic’s fans who support their hero outside on the street. “They sing, they sing. They even sang my name. There are loads of fans. I think they work shifts.” 2022 AFP

