Table tennis as medicine to stop Parkinson’s

lThe first symptoms started in 2015. “My left foot stiffened during exercise and later only when walking. My fingers closed like a bird of prey, so walking was impossible.remembers Javier Prez de Albniz. He went from doctor to doctor until they finally found the diagnosis: Parkinson’s, a progressive disease of the nervous system that affects movement. “And ah it changed my life”, to recognise. He was 55 years old. “If I don’t take the pill, I also have mobility problems in my legs,” he adds. In her case, there are no hand tremors.

He is a journalist and has worked as a reporter all his life, traveling from one place to another. “Suddenly I couldn’t go on a work trip because I might get up and wait two hours for the medication to take effect and I could move. And there are also times when I can’t even read and concentrate because of Parkinson’s disease,” Explain.

The doctors told him there were only two ways to stop the disease: with drugs and sports. He had played football and badminton, among other things, but discovered the best medicine in table tennis. It was after seeing a poster of the Talavera de la Reina Club on a lamppost in the city of La Mancha. He started playing there in September 2019 and two years later he was declared the world champion.

Physical and Mental Benefits

“Table tennis helps you get out of the pit. When I play, I forget the disease, it’s like I don’t have Parkinson’s, and you don’t pay for that. Suddenly I feel perfect. My movements are clumsier and slower than those of those who don’t have it, but you forget it for a while and on a mental level it is important“, to recognise.

When I play table tennis, I forget the disease and that is paid with nothing Javier Prez from Albniz, world champion table tennis with Parkinson’s

It has mental and physical benefits. “It is a sport that appeals to me wonderfully, it helps to stop the disease. When I play I feel better and when I don’t I feel slower and stiff. It also helps me sleep,” he continues. “And it’s addictive,” he says. He currently trains at least three days a week with Nigerian player Tajudeen Salau.

World silver, just two years after he started playing

The International Table Tennis Federation has been organizing the World Table Tennis Championships for players with Parkinson’s disease since 2019.. That year it was held in Pleasanville, New York. The pandemic left 2020 blank, and In October 2021, the second edition took place in Berlin, in which 135 athletes took part, including Prez from Albniz, of 21 steps.

Javier Prez from Albniz shows the world silver.LVARO DAZ

He was the only Spaniard and since he had only been practicing it for such a short time – barely two years – he thought he would not make it to the first round, so he planned the trip to the German capital as a tourist trip with his family. The first day he wore a T-shirt from his Talavera club, competition pants, sneakers and spades. “I met a gigantic sports hall, full of people in uniformed teams, with tracksuits and bags with their name. For example, the United States had trainers and physiotherapists,” he recalls. And only he, with his family in the stands, reached the final.

“The first day I won and I had to shampoo my shirt in the hotel bathroom to put it on the next day. And I won until I reached the final. Every day I was washing the equipment”he remembers laughing. And finally he came back with a piece of silver in his suitcase and with the Berlin guide intact. There was no time for sightseeing.

acknowledge that became nervous because he has no competition experience and because he is not used to competing with the crowd. In Spain there are no championships for people with Parkinson’s. Before traveling to Berlin, he participated in local competitions in cities with people without the disease.

One of his plans for the future is to publish a book on Parkinson’s and table tennis. No one better than him to tell in the first person how his life has changed.