no. 9 Auburn Aims To Reverse The Recent Trend Against Gators

AUBURN, Ala. Since arriving in Auburn in 2014, Bruce Pearl has beaten every SEC team. Some more than others. He has defeated Alabama and LSU seven times each. But there is one team that has given him trouble over the years. Florida.

Pearl has only had two wins against the Gators at Auburn, and they both joined the team that eventually made it to the Final Four during the 2019-20 season.

“It took a Final Four team to beat Florida since I’ve been at Auburn,” said Pearl. “Billy Donovan in the beginning and then coach (Mike) White did a great job against us. They got through to us and it was really hard to figure out.”

Pearl hopes this year’s Auburn team, which some say is more talented than that Final Four team, can take another win against Florida on Saturday night. The Tigers (13-1) have only lost once this year and are winners of 10 straight games, including SEC consecutive wins against LSU and South Carolina.

There is no denying the talent of this team, but it is the depth that has made the difference. Eleven different players play an average of more than 10 minutes per game.

“You have to give all the credit to the players,” said Pearl. “They became friends this summer. They respect each other, they care about each other, they competed against each other to try and get position in the team, and now they know it’s the time of year when it’s time to not to compete no longer against ourselves, but to fight against our adversaries.

“Our depth is our greatest strength. Our children know that.”

Auburn and Florida tip from Auburn Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com, and the game will also air on ESPN2 with Eric Frede and Jimmy Dykes on the call.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WENDELL GREEN JR.

sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. has had the hot hand in each of the last six games for Auburn, shooting 40 percent or better off the field in all but one of them. In back-to-back wins to kick off the SEC game, he averages a team-leading 18.6 points and 4.0 assists per game. Green donated 22 points in a season-high in Tuesday’s win over South Carolina. It marked the 11th 20-point outing in his college career.

WITHIN THE SERIES: FLORIDA

Auburn leads Florida 89-82 in the all-time series. However, the Gators have won the last two encounters in the series, taking a rare 74-57 win at the Auburn Arena last February. They have a 4-2 lifespan when playing in the Tigers’ home venue.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Auburn is a perfect 7-0 at home this season. The Tigers are one of 100 NCAA Division I schools to remain undefeated at home. They will play three of their next five games in the friendly environment of Auburn Arena, which has sold out every game this season. The Saturday sale marks the 48th sale in Auburn Arena history (2010-present).

BLOCK SUPREMATION