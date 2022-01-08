The Prime Minister joined The Cricket Commentary Box and pissed everyone off again





(alleged) Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and rival for the title of public enemy number one alongside Novak Djokovic has fallen into the cricket commentary box for a stint behind the microphone. Morrison is no stranger to chatting for long periods of time about nothing out of the ordinary, so you would think he would be perfectly suited to comment on the fourth Test of The Ashes cricket series being played in his home state of New South Wales. What followed, however, was perhaps the most chilling display of sickening political gibberish in history. Sitting between two legends of the game – former Australian vice-captain Adam Gilchrist and British World Cup cricketer a cave, the prime minister served more spin than Shane Warne could ever have. Even Gilchrist, a veteran commentator, couldn’t hide his awkwardness when he introduced one of the most despised people in the country to viewers across Australia. “Special… guest here… it’s the Prime Minister… Scott… Morrison… thank you… for coming” – the most awkward intro to the Fox Sports cricket commentary ever #Ashes2021 #Ash pic.twitter.com/rjg25229PY — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) January 7, 2022 In the next highlight (lowlight), Morrison made another furious comment after the Australians dismissed an English batsman. As Australians get sick in the 1000s of Covid19, faced with food shortages, Covid test rationing, loss of income, families breaking up, being encouraged not to call ambulances or go to hospital, the laughing sociopath @ScottMorrisonMPis with the cricket. pic.twitter.com/OhYQX4oIlY — NO Canberra Bubbler ???????????? (@MSMWatchdog2013) January 7, 2022 “This is Australia living with the virus, look beyond it,” Morrison said. “This is Australia taking wickets with the virus.” What. The. fuck. M8. As you’d expect, Twitter had an absolute field day taking pot shots at the premier’s performance in the box. Cricket commentators had to isolate themselves for seven days after coming into close contact with Scott Morrison. #ash — Adam Rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) January 7, 2022 ALP senatorMurray Watt drew comparisons to Morrison’s escape to paradise during the wildfires. When our country caught fire, Scott Morrison went to Hawaii. When our store shelves are empty and we can’t do COVID testing, he goes to the cricket to joke about it. When we need our Prime Minister to act, he always steps back. He is never there when we need him. pic.twitter.com/7RmUIG1rCo — Senator Murray Watt (@MurrayWatt) January 7, 2022 Despite the appalling appearance of such an appearance, it is common for the Prime Minister, whoever he is at the time, to comment on a session of the Sydney Test. Former PMs like John Howard and Kevin Rudd have invaded to give their analysis and do a friendly interview. When done right, it usually helps them in the polls, as they come across as a laid-back, cricket-loving Aussie. In Morrison’s case, however, it literally did the opposite amid a chaotic Omicron situation that he himself had created. With an expected election called around April/May – the clock is ticking for Morrison not to further anger the Australian public.

