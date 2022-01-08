How to Score MSU, Michigan’s Recruitment Classes in 2022?

Michigan State football and Michigan football should have a lot of momentum after each being surprised with at least 11 wins in 2021.

But in college football, you’re only as good as your next recruiting class. So let’s look to the future, with the help of ESPN’s Recent 2022 Leaderboards and comparable rankings of 247 Sports.

Texas A&M continues to top both lists, followed by other SEC schools Alabama and Georgia. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have six five-star commitments, according to 247 Sports, and 21 ESPN 300 prospects, each the best in the nation.

Ohio State is again the top team in the Big Ten. It was ranked #4 in the country after it recently received pledges from ESPN 300 recruits DE Omari Abor and OL Carson Hinzman. Texas was set to finish fourth in the SEC, but since it’s still in the Big 12, its number 5 overall rank is the best in its conference.

After No. 5, ESPN and 247 Sports split, with 247 Sports ranking Penn State, Notre Dame and North Carolina next and ESPN ranking Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan next.

Both services placed Michigan State in the top 25, with ESPNa being a little more optimistic about the Spartans.

Michigan strong but third in Big Ten

Michigan comes in with a top-10 class, by standings. ESPN puts the Wolverines at number 8 overall and number 3 in the Big Ten. The latter number has fallen from 2021, when UM was ranked number 2 by ESPN at the conference.

WR Tyler Morris (ranked No. 135 overall by ESPN) and CB Will Johnson (No. 19)lead the way on offense and defense for the Wolverines, according to ESPN.

“The secondary has benefited with strong pickups in Johnson, ESPN 300 safetyZeke Berryand four starKody JonesThe slender and stubborn Johnson is a major commitment as he is not only one of the top five cornerback prospects in the class, but also the highest-rated player in the state of Michigan.

Jones, who possesses excellent speed, is listed as an athlete but is aiming for cornerback. Berry can be a versatile player in the backend in the form of former Wolverines defender Jabrill Peppers.

UM’s seven ESPN 300 recruits are behind North Carolina and Oklahoma, but those teams are behind Michigan’s 23 recruits.

Haubert appreciatesJayden Denegal’s incoming QB arm strength and said TE Marlin Klein as an offensive weapon.

247 Sports slots Michigan ninth nationally, which is up from last year. But third in 2022 is one spot lower than in 2021. (UM has the No. 2 class in the Big Ten for 2023, according to 247 Sports.)

Three defenders are the highest-ranked prospects by 247 Sports, with Johnson (20th nationally), DL Derrick Moore (79th national) and S Keon Sabb (94th national) in the lead, followed by Morris (115th).

Michigan has 10 four-stars, followed by Penn State, which has 15. Both have one five-star recruit.

Ohio State has 16 four-star and two five-star, per 247 Sports.

Michigan State Moves Higher in the Big Ten

The Spartans didn’t get five stars or many four stars, but built a solid class with multiple prospects as headliners from Michigan, Georgia and Florida, among others.

ESPN placed MSU 15th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten, ahead of Rutgers and Indiana. Five of the ESPN 300 landed with Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

“DTAlex VanSumeren, a one-time Michigan commit, possesses good initial pace and excellent strength, and has the resources to anchor their line of defense in the coming seasons,” writes Haubert. “Rangy ATH Jaden Mangham could play either side of the ball and probably contribute best in the secondary.

“ESPN 300 W.R.Antonio Gates Jr. is a nice sized target with some dexterity as a route runner and the ability to make tough catches in traffic. The Spartans headed west to land four-star QBKatin Houser, a passer with good mechanics and a strong arm.”

Dillon Tatum (no. 253) is the best attack commit he has listed on the ATH, although he probably plays defensivelyand CB Caleb Coley (No. 193) is the highest defensive bet, according to ESPN.

247 Sports isn’t quite as high on Coley, but higher on VanSumeren, who labels it as the #187 recruit in the country and MSU’s top 2022 player. QB Katin Houseris second at number 216 and Tatum third at number 262.

MSU climbs from 10th in the Big Ten last year to fifth in 247 Sports’ 2022 rankings. The Spartans’ national ranking at number 21 is a nice increase from number 46 last year (and an expected number 39 next year, but there’s time to correct that).

Five four-stars and 17 three-stars made up the Spartans’ 22 commits.

