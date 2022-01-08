Women’s Tennis Second in ASUN Preseason Poll

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team racked up 85 points when the Eagles were picked to finish second in the ASUN Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

“We are looking forward to kicking off our season next week,” said head coach Courtney Vernon . “This group of ladies is working very hard and they have high goals for this semester. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate this spring and look forward to the challenge of the conference season.”

The Eagles will try to dethrone North Florida, which was picked to win the conference again after taking home the title for the sixth year in a row last season.

FGCU finished two points ahead of Liberty, who took the only other first place finish. Behind Liberty, Stetson (69), Kennesaw State (50), Central Arkansas (47), Lipscomb (47), Jacksonville State (31), North Alabama (27) and Bellarmine (12) round out the poll.

Last season, the Eagles went 4-2 to the ASUN and advanced to the ASUN Tournament championship game before falling to UNF.

Junior Ida Ferding (Vasteras, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium), Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden/Thoren Business School), and junior Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain/La Anunciata) all return for the Eagles after taking nine singles wins in 2021. Junior Emma Bardet (Vichey, France/Long Beach State) also returns after taking three singles wins at No. 2 and No. 3, as well as five double wins, all at No. 1.

The Eagles also welcome three newcomers, Isabella Colmenares (Venezuela San Cristobal / Colegio Juan XXIII) Lola Glantz (Lueneberg, Germany/Fernuniversitat), and Gabriella Macias (Colombia) to this year’s squad. Colmenares and Glantz have already had a few games, having played for the Eagles in the fall, while Macias will join the Greens and Blues this spring.

2021 Asun Conference Tennis Women’s Preseason Poll

Venue Team (1st place votes) Points 1. North Florida (9) 99 2. FGCU 85 3. freedom (1) 83 4. Stetson 69 5. Kennesaw State 50 6. Central Arkansas 47 7. lip comb 47 8. State of Jacksonville 31 9. North Alabama 27 10. Bellarmine 12

FGCU will kick off the 2022 spring season on January 14 when they receive Toledo at 10am

FGCU will kick off the 2022 spring season on January 14 when they receive Toledo at 10am

HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (season 9)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular-season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has mentored her student-athletes to earn 63 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic honors, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 85-64 (.570) and 36-10 conference records (.782).

