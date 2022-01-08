Sports
The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow had to dig ‘deep’ for a hundred as Sir Alastair Cook applauds ‘spectacular’ knock | Cricket News
Jonny Bairstow admitted he had to “dig deep” during a difficult few years in Test cricket after scoring a fantastic century when England showed battle in the fourth Ashes Test.
The tourists quickly dropped to 36-4 on day three in Sydney, but Bairstow put down 128 with Ben Stokes and later split a score of 72 with Mark Wood before starting his seventh Test hundred in the last over of the day as England closed in on 258 -7, still 158 runs down.
Having come in and out of the team in recent years and shuffled up and down the batting order, Bairstow showed he still has what it takes to succeed in Test cricket after working hard to get to this stage.
“I’m over the moon to be very honest,” he told reporters. “It was the hardest yet given the circumstances.
“It was tough out there and I’m really happy with it. They obviously have a really good bowling attack, so it was one of those moments where I’m really happy to get three figures for England again.
“I’m very, very proud. It’s been hard work. You know how much this means to me.”
Speak with BT Sport, he added: “It’s been hard, you have to dig deep. I’m sure you and everyone else mentioned the schedule and how many red ball cricket people are playing leading to huge runs like this – and it’s not just this series, it’s the India series and the India series before that when we were there.”
After years of tweaking his technique, Bairstow explained that prior to his innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he’d tried to revert to his old approach in certain areas to feel more natural with the crease.
“You have to dig really, really deep into things that you’ve worked hard on for several years,” he said.
“Your technique changes over those years and you have to pick parts of it and sometimes go back to the bits you looked at a few years ago — and that’s exactly what I did with James Foster this morning. We just went in the indoor school and had a little fun this morning, just went back to something from years ago.
“I’ve tried not to be too rigid. You can look a lot at technique and some things work, but other times you also have to be natural about the way you move, otherwise you get a bit clumsy and a bit too rigid.
“I’m sure they will think about giving him the gloves back. His agility has definitely improved over the years and I think he feels more of an all-rounder when he has them on.”
Moeen Ali, in conversation with BT Sport, on Jonny Bairstow
“That’s where I felt I had to, I was trying to be something that I’m potentially not. One of my strengths is to put the pressure back on the bowlers and run between wickets, trying to get them off get their height and give me another ball.
“But that’s also because of consistently spending time in the middle.”
‘A truly spectacular Test hundred’
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes the 100 may have been Bairstow’s best innings in international red ball cricket.
“It was probably his best test knock in terms of skill, application and courage,” Cook said BT Sport.
“He’s such a likeable lad and he’s had a hard time in Test Cricket in recent years. In and out of the side, lost the gloves, hit number 3, number 5, number 7.”
Cook also argued that Bairstow has the trappings that mean England should build around him when they begin their inevitable red ball rebuild at the end of this Ashes series.
“This will do the world good for Jonny as he will have doubted himself during this period,” Cook added. “I hope it has proven to him that he can play test cricket again and fueled the fire and started rebuilding English cricket in terms of the fight and spirit needed.
“He’s the kind of player you want to build a team around in terms of determination, courage and struggle, which was missing in this series.
“The way he played Lyon, sweeping, paddling, hitting him for some big sixes. That intent, combined with clarity of thought and sticking to a game plan, knocked the stuff out of Australia. It was a truly spectacular Test hundred.”
Meanwhile, Moeen Ali, who also speaks on BT Sport, says Bairstow is a better hitter when he plays on instinct and thinks he is fit to finish in the lower middle class for England in the longest format.
“He is a brilliant player in my opinion,” he said. “Bairstow doesn’t panic. He can be brutal, but also has a lot of finesse in his game.
“He took his time getting in but then scored quickly, went through the gears and almost went into one day mode by standing next to his leg and playing a few shots before going back into his shell later and back to normal, that’s what top hitters do and he certainly has the ability to be one of the best players on our team.
“I think he went back to his old technique, was a little lower with the backlift and played on instinct. He’s better when he does that. He made Lyon look pretty average. He played with Lyon, who didn’t look if take him out completely.
“I think number 6 or 7 is a very good number for him. He can be dangerous if we have played very well at the top and he also has the technique when we are struggling.”
‘Sore’ thumb not enough to force Bairstow
A painful blow to the thumb from Pat Cummins’ bowling threatened to end Bairstow’s innings at 60 and although the Yorkshireman admitted it is still painful, he had no intention of leaving the field and was rewarded with his memorable century moment late in the day.
“A little sore. It’s starting to get a little bit more now that we’ve come off the field,” he said of this right thumb.
South Africa vs India
January 11, 2022, 7.30 am
live on
“I was in pain, but you’re playing in a New Year’s Test match in Sydney, on Pink Day, it’s going to take a lot to get you off the pitch, let’s put it this way. In some ways it doesn’t set you free , but at the end of the day you still have a job to do.
“Yes it hurts and it will hurt, but you play cricket for England and I am very, very proud to do so.
“We have two days to demolish and demolish hard. That’s how we look at it.
“We had a challenge this morning of still batting at the end of the day, we’re still batting at the end of the day. The first thing was to try and get the sequel, we got there and passed that , and let’s see how we can reach them.”
