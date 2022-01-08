Sports
Alabama, Georgia arrives in frigid Indianapolis for College Football Playoff Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Nick Saban walked off the Alabama team plane into a cold, harsh reality on Friday night.
When it returns to the airport for the last time this season, the Crimson Tide will either celebrate another National Championship or go home disappointed.
Saban’s top team received a warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis, arriving shortly after sunset on Friday with orange and red stripes and a bright crescent moon coloring the sky. Players rushed from planes to buses with teen temperatures as drummers played tunes for Alabama before doing the same when Georgia arrived about 90 minutes later.
Even for a regular playoff like Alabama, this was a different routine.
“It’s been pretty cold in Tuscaloosa for the past two days, but not that cold,” Saban said. “I told them to be ready for the cold. Our boys are not used to it. Luckily we are not going to play in it, so I told them to get used to it from the plane to the bus.”
Monday night marks the first time the College Football Playoff championship game will be played in a northern city, and while the Lucas Oil Stadium dome will be closed, it wasn’t the greeting organizers had hoped.
Thursday night’s chills dropped into negative numbers and were still hovering there Friday morning. Maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the vicinity of 40 degrees, before minimum temperatures reach a few digits again Monday night.
The good news is, Indy’s maze of covered walkways means players and fans don’t need to be outside much, if at all, much like the teams that competed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament last spring.
And in a region best known for embracing basketball, racing and the Big Ten, the buzz in the city is all about the Alabama-Georgia rematch. One electronic billboard even renamed the city Indianapoli-SEC.
“We are very happy to have the opportunity to be part of the CFP, and it’s a great place to have it, a great location,” said Saban, noting that some of his players are hoping returning to Indy for the annual NFL. combine scouting.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was not scheduled to speak to reporters after the Bulldogs arrived on Friday. School officials expressed concern about the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. At least he did it briefly.
“We’ve had excellent health, no problems with the flu or COVID,” he said when announcing that everyone had made the trip. “The boys have trained well.”
So far, however, there is no indication that the virus will force revisions to Monday’s plan.
A crowd of approximately 68,000 is expected to attend the game at the same venue where the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts have been playing to packed or nearly packed crowds since August. The organizers do not require fans to wear masks, although they strongly encourage their use.
It’s not a new phenomenon for Indy either. An estimated 135,000 fans attended the Indianapolis 500 last May, and Lucas Oil Stadium hosted a sold-out crowd for the December Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa.
Also, no changes have been announced to the indoor or outdoor events that are open to fans.
“I think we’re going to offer a different level of fun and football than other cities,” said Susan Baughman, chair of the local organizing committee. “They’ll feel like they’re taking over the city.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33015873/alabama-georgia-arrive-frigid-indianapolis-ahead-college-football-playoff-championship-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]