Alabama, Georgia arrives in frigid Indianapolis for College Football Playoff Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Nick Saban walked off the Alabama team plane into a cold, harsh reality on Friday night.

When it returns to the airport for the last time this season, the Crimson Tide will either celebrate another National Championship or go home disappointed.

Saban’s top team received a warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis, arriving shortly after sunset on Friday with orange and red stripes and a bright crescent moon coloring the sky. Players rushed from planes to buses with teen temperatures as drummers played tunes for Alabama before doing the same when Georgia arrived about 90 minutes later.

Even for a regular playoff like Alabama, this was a different routine.

“It’s been pretty cold in Tuscaloosa for the past two days, but not that cold,” Saban said. “I told them to be ready for the cold. Our boys are not used to it. Luckily we are not going to play in it, so I told them to get used to it from the plane to the bus.”

Monday night marks the first time the College Football Playoff championship game will be played in a northern city, and while the Lucas Oil Stadium dome will be closed, it wasn’t the greeting organizers had hoped.

Thursday night’s chills dropped into negative numbers and were still hovering there Friday morning. Maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the vicinity of 40 degrees, before minimum temperatures reach a few digits again Monday night.

The good news is, Indy’s maze of covered walkways means players and fans don’t need to be outside much, if at all, much like the teams that competed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament last spring.

And in a region best known for embracing basketball, racing and the Big Ten, the buzz in the city is all about the Alabama-Georgia rematch. One electronic billboard even renamed the city Indianapoli-SEC.

“We are very happy to have the opportunity to be part of the CFP, and it’s a great place to have it, a great location,” said Saban, noting that some of his players are hoping returning to Indy for the annual NFL. combine scouting.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was not scheduled to speak to reporters after the Bulldogs arrived on Friday. School officials expressed concern about the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. At least he did it briefly.

“We’ve had excellent health, no problems with the flu or COVID,” he said when announcing that everyone had made the trip. “The boys have trained well.”

So far, however, there is no indication that the virus will force revisions to Monday’s plan.

A crowd of approximately 68,000 is expected to attend the game at the same venue where the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts have been playing to packed or nearly packed crowds since August. The organizers do not require fans to wear masks, although they strongly encourage their use.

It’s not a new phenomenon for Indy either. An estimated 135,000 fans attended the Indianapolis 500 last May, and Lucas Oil Stadium hosted a sold-out crowd for the December Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa.

Also, no changes have been announced to the indoor or outdoor events that are open to fans.

“I think we’re going to offer a different level of fun and football than other cities,” said Susan Baughman, chair of the local organizing committee. “They’ll feel like they’re taking over the city.”