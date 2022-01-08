Czech tennis player voluntarily leaves Australia for tournament due to visa problems

Czech doubles tennis player Renata Voráčová is in the same immigration detention hotel as Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open due to COVID-19 issues.

Although Djokovic plans to challenge his deportation at a hearing on Monday, Voráčová will leave the country, the Czech foreign ministry said.

Under Australian immigration rules for COVID-19, travelers can enter the country if they have had two approved doses of vaccine or have a medical clearance.

the guard reported that Voráčová and Djokovic both entered Melbourne with the same medical clearance – previously had and recovering from COVID-19. She successfully entered the country and even played in the Melbourne Summer Set before her visa was canceled and she was imprisoned at the city’s Park Hotel, an immigration detention hotel.

Djokovic, who aspired to win a 21st Grand Slam singles title – which would break the record – has received a torrent of support from his native Serbia. In Belgrade, people took to the streets to protest his detention and the Serbian president even called for his release.

“Thank you to the people around the world for your continued support,” Djokovic wrote in an Instagram post. “I feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”

Voráčová did not fight the deportation because she does not have the same large fan base and level of resources as Djokovic, having made about $1.8 million in her 22-year career. the guard reported. marking, a Spanish sports newspaper, reported that Djokovic’s net worth was estimated at about $220 million.

During Orthodox Christmas, Djokovic’s supporters, waving banners, gathered outside the Park Hotel, which housed refugees and asylum seekers.

A priest from the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Melbourne asked to visit the nine-time Australian Open champion to celebrate Orthodox Christmas but was turned down by immigration officials because the hotel is closed.

“Our Christmas is rich in many customs and it is so important that a priest visit it,” the dean of the church, Milorad Locard, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The whole thing surrounding this event is terrible. That he has to spend Christmas in detention … it is unthinkable.”

The Australian Border Force said Friday that after further investigations into two other people linked to the Australian Open, one left the country voluntarily and another was taken into custody pending deportation.

Australia’s COVID-19 rules say that inbound travelers must have had two injections of an approved vaccine, or have a waiver with a genuine medical reason, such as an acute condition, to avoid quarantine. All players, staff, officials and fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the tournament venue.

Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption backed by the country’s tennis federation and approved by the state government of Victoria. The grounds for the exemption have not been disclosed. But the Australian government declared it invalid when he arrived.

The dispute has become a sensitive topic in a city where residents spent 256 days in 2020-21 with severe restrictions on their freedom of movement. Djokovic’s exoneration led to allegations that the star athlete received special treatment.

While some players sympathized with his situation, others said getting vaccinated would have prevented any drama.

But amid the latest twist in the dispute, even some who have been critical of Djokovic in the past are now seemingly in his corner.

“Look, I absolutely believe in taking action, I’ve been vaccinated because of others and for my mother’s health, but how we’re handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad,” Nick Kyrgios, an Australian player and outspoken critic of some of Djokovic’s views on vaccinations, posted on Twitter. “This is one of our great champions, but in the end he is human. Do better.”

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said earlier this week that 26 people involved in the tournament had applied for medical waivers and only a “handful” were awarded. Three of them have since been challenged.

